Local Government elections to be postponed again

The local government elections that were postponed until February 27 this year will be further delayed.

The Government will take a bill to Parliament today to delay the poll.

It is entitled: 'The Representation of the People (Postponement of Elections to Municipal Corporations and City Municipalities) Act, 2022.

In November last year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared at the Jamaica Labour Party's 78 Annual Conference that there were no immediate plans for local government elections.

He told party supporters that with the new COVID variant and all the pressures of the virus, the time was not appropriate for politics and elections.

In November 2020, the House of Representatives approved amendments to the Representation of the People Act to allow for the local government polls to be deferred up to February 27, 2022.

Local elections are to be held every four years.

The last poll was conducted on November 28, 2016.

