PM expands HEART Trust board

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an expanded board of the HEART NSTA Trust.

Six members have been added to the board increasing the composition from nine to 15.

This morning, The Gleaner reported that Professor Alvin Wint is the new chairman of the controversy-riddled entity.

Wint replaces Edward Gabbidon who resigned amid concerns about HEART's relationship with his company, SynCon Technologies.

His appointment coincides with the presentation of the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission report.

It made several recommendations for a review of the operations of the HEART/NSTA Trust.

The board is tasked with driving efficiency and strategic changes to meet the training needs of Jamaica.

The Office of the Prime Minister said the board is also expected to ensure that policy directives are followed by management.

Full board

1. Professor Alvin Wint (Chairman)

2. Professor Colin Gyles

3. Dr Merrit Henry, Educator

4. Gloria Henry, Business process industry expert

5. Professor Aldrie Henry-Lee, Head of SALISES, UWI

6. Professor Halden Morris, TVET expert

7. Senator Kavan Gayle

8. Dr Kofi Nkrumah Young

9. Georgia Gibson Henlin, QC

10. Wayne Robertson, Permanent Secretary (acting) Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs

11. Dr Eleasia Charles

12. Marlon Morgan

13. Brian Bennett-Easy

14. Kathryn Williams

15. Clement 'Jimmy' Lawrence CD

