Police say gang, lottery scamming conflicts continue to drive murders

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has told the Cabinet that lottery scamming and gang conflicts remain the primary driver of murders in Jamaica.

Since the start of the year, more than 100 people have been killed with St James accounting for 22, the highest number of homicides in a police division.

Yesterday, Anderson and Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, briefed the Cabinet on the security challenges.

Jamaica House said they provided an update on the crime situation as well as the threats which the security forces are contending.

Anderson reportedly told the Cabinet that the police have started particular initiatives aimed at reducing murders.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff cited border control initiatives as well as medium and long-term strategies geared at addressing incidents of violence.

Jamaica House said Anderson and Wemyss Gorman made recommendations on how to assist the security forces in the fight against crime but its release did not provide the details.

The government has said the soon-to-be tabled amendments to the Firearms and the Bail acts, as well as other initiatives in the short and long term will support the efforts of the security forces in securing Jamaica.

