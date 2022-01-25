Portland man charged with sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

The Portland police have now charged a man from Boundbrook in the parish in relation to the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl.

The man has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years.

A neighbour of the victim, the accused was arrested on Thursday after the mother of the child made a report to the police.

The mother had earlier left the child in the care of the man while she went on an errand.

On her return, she noticed that her daughter was unwell.

The child was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital where she was admitted for medical treatment.

