Woman killed in Washington Boulevard hit-and-run

The Half-Way-Tree Police are probing the circumstances which led to the death of a woman along Washington Boulevard, in the vicinity Aldine Drive, this morning.

She has been identified as 49-year-old Philantra Hay of Titcairn Valley, Red Hills, St Andrew.

It is reported that about 6:28 a.m., Hay was walking along the roadway when she was hit by a motor vehicle that sped away.

The police were contacted and she was assisted to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8184, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

