527 additional COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Six more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 1,736.

The deceased are:

* A 74-year-old man from Manchester

* An 89-year-old female from St Ann

* An 84-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was under investigation

* An 83-year-old female from St Catherine whose death was under investigation

* A 16-year-old male from St Catherine whose death was under investigation

* A 28-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was under investigation

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 2021 and January 2022.

And 14 more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 385.

Meanwhile, there were 527 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 98 years, pushing the total to 121,963 with 11,814 being active.

Of the new cases, 301 are women and 225are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 250

* St Catherine - 106

* Clarendon - 43

* St James - 33

* St Thomas - 24

* Westmoreland - 14

* St Mary - 14

* Manchester - 13

* Portland - 11

* St Ann - 10

* Trelawny - 6

* St Elizabeth - 2

* Hanover - 1

A total of 2,625 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 35.7%.

In the meantime, there were 198 more recoveries, increasing the total to 68,749.

Some 559 persons are in hospital with 129 being moderately ill, 51 severely ill and 25 critically ill.

And 23,223 are at home in quarantine.

