Disgruntled Garmex workers protest

Upset workers at the Garmex HEART Academy in Kingston this morning mounted a demonstration.

The employees say they are disgruntled about the conduct of the director/principal at the institution Marcine Taylor Brown.

They have since been called to a meeting to discuss their concerns.

Efforts to get a comment from Taylor Brown were unsuccessful as our news team was told that she was in a meeting.

