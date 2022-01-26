Man reporting on bail allegedly fires at Cross Keys police

The hunt is now on for a Manchester man who reportedly fired at the police yesterday while he reported at the Cross Keys Police Station as a condition of his bail.

Orlando Lee, 25, is urged to immediately surrender to the police.

Lee, who is from Blenheim District near Newport allegedly pulled a firearm from his waist and fired inside the station as cops tried to accost him.

They had reportedly noticed a bulge at his waist and were approaching him.

Lee was reporting to the police in a case of illegal possession of a firearm.

He was featured today in the Jamaica Constabulary Force's 'Wanted Wednesday'.

Citizens are urged to be vigilant as Lee is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Orlando Lee is asked to contact Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency number, the Mandeville Police at 876-961-5538 or the nearest police station.

