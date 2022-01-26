St Andrew businessman freed of indecent assault

St Andrew businessman Gary Roberts was today freed of a charge of indecent assault in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Roberts, 50, was accused of committing the offence in 2016 when the complainant was 12 years old.

The evidence was that the child was in a room when Roberts reportedly touched her inappropriately and attempted to lie on top of her.

In a no-case submission, his attorney Able-Don Foote argued that the overall evidence was weak and that businessman should not be called upon to answer the charge.

During cross-examination, Foote suggested to the witness that she was telling lies on the accused because he had caught her and another minor in a compromising position.

The witness admitted that she was in a room playing a game of “mama and papa” with a minor relative.

Foote also suggested that the incident could not have happened in the manner described by the witness.

He pointed out that at the time Roberts had a broken foot and there was an external frame on the foot.

His application was upheld by the judge who freed Roberts.

