Two more firearms found at Stadium East 

The police have seized two more firearms at the Stadium East field in St Andrew.

The police say an AK-47 rifle and a Remington shotgun were found Wednesday.

These bring to 10 the number of firearms seized since a special operation began on Sunday when one shotgun, one AK-47 rifle and one UZI sub-machine gun were found.

Fifty rounds of ammunition were also seized.

On Monday, a further five ​weapons were found including three high-powered rifles.

Two magazines and 60 cartridges were also unearthed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey has said the operation is part of the police anti-gang initiative.

