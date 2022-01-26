Two more firearms found at Stadium East
The police have seized two more firearms at the Stadium East field in St Andrew.
The police say an AK-47 rifle and a Remington shotgun were found Wednesday.
These bring to 10 the number of firearms seized since a special operation began on Sunday when one shotgun, one AK-47 rifle and one UZI sub-machine gun were found.
Fifty rounds of ammunition were also seized.
On Monday, a further five weapons were found including three high-powered rifles.
Two magazines and 60 cartridges were also unearthed.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey has said the operation is part of the police anti-gang initiative.
