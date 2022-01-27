500 additional COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 500 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 122,463.

Of the new infections, 276 are women and 221 are men, with ages ranging from 92 days and 97 years.

Three of the new cases are under investigation.

A total of 2,262 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 36.5%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 117

* St Catherine - 113

* St James - 56

* Manchester - 56

* Westmoreland - 48

* St Elizabeth - 30

* Clarendon - 26

* St Thomas - 26

* St Ann - 16

* Hanover - 7

* Trelawny - 3

* St Mary - 2

* Portland - 0

Meanwhile, two more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,617.

The deceased are a 90-year-old man from St Elizabeth and a 72-year-old man from St Catherine.

And four more fatalities have been recorded as coincidental deaths, moving the figure to 204.

In the meantime, there were 200 more recoveries, increasing the total to 68,949.

Some 562 persons are in hospital with 132 being moderately ill, 63 severely ill and 21 critically ill.

And 22,724 persons are at home in quarantine.

