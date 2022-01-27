Corporate Hands | Flow donates vests, signs to ODPEM

Stephen Price (second left), vice-president and general manager at Flow, and Richard Thompson (second right), acting general manager at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), examine one of the 1,000 shelter manager vests donated to the National Shelter Management Programme, while Heather Wallen-Bryan, Flow’s senior manager, business continuity management, and Delmares White (right), director, information and training at the ODPEM, display two of the 250 donated shelter signs.