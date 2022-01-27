Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation supports drive

Dr Blondel Crosdale (left), consultant neonatologist at the University Hospital of the West Indies, explains the use of the oxygen concentrator machine to Serika Sterling (centre), founder of The Preemie Foundation of Jamaica, and Mischa McLeod Hines, vice-president, Capital Markets, Sagicor Investments Jamaica, following the handover of one machine to the hospital’s Neonatal Unit on Tuesday at Toyota Jamaica’s office in Kingston. Rallying the support of corporate Jamaica, The Preemie Foundation of Jamaica purchased and donated 15 oxygen concentrator machines to hospitals across the island to enhance the health sector’s capacity to treat premature babies. Sagicor Foundation donated $200,000 towards the organisation’s drive to purchase the much-needed equipment.