Taxi driver in Washington Boulevard hit-and-run in custody

The taxi driver who was being sought in connection with Tuesday's fatal hit-and-run along Washington Boulevard in St Andrew has turned himself in to the police.

The man surrendered in the company of his lawyer senior attorney-at-law Anthony Williams this afternoon.

Williams disclosed that relatives of the taxi driver came to him on the day of the incident and he immediately contacted the police with a view to go with him to the police station.

According to him, the cabbie was unable to report to the police earlier because he was emotionally disturbed, distressed and had to seek medical attention.

The attorney said that he is now waiting for the police to arrange a question and answer session for the taxi operator.

Asked what were the likely charges to be laid, Williams said causing death by dangerous driving and failing to report an accident within 24 hours.

Williams said the taxi driver's response to the accident is that the woman suddenly ran across the road and came in contact with his vehicle.

The deceased is 42-year-old Philantra Hay of Titcairn Valley, Red Hills, St Andrew.

The accident took place in the vicinity of Washington Boulevard and Aldine Drive.

It was reported that Hay was walking along the roadway when she was hit by a motor vehicle that sped away.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

- Barbara Gayle

