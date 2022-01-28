18 more COVID-19 deaths, 584 new cases

Eighteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,635.

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between January 17 and 25.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 391.

Meanwhile, there were 584 new cases with ages ranging from 30 days to 99 years, pushing the total to 123,047 with 9,657 being active.

Of the new cases, 342 are women and 242 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 133

* St Catherine - 81

* St Ann - 68

* St James - 67

* St Elizabeth - 43

* Clarendon - 38

* Portland - 34

* Hanover - 27

* St Thomas - 24

* Manchester - 21

* Westmoreland - 19

* St Mary - 16

* Trelawny - 13

A total of 1,868 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 46.3%.

In the meantime, there were 309 more recoveries, increasing the total to 69,258.

Some 570 persons are in hospital with 136 being moderately ill, 66 severely ill and 18 critically ill.

And 22,471 are at home in quarantine.

