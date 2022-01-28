18-year-old charged with murder of construction worker

Eighteen-year-old labourer Travis Vassell, otherwise called 'Rue', has been charged for the October 2021 murder of a man on Spanish Town Road.

Vassell, who is from Norman Lane in Kingston 11, was arrested and charged on Tuesday for the shooting death of 27-year-old construction worker Steffon Morgan.

His court date is yet to be set.

The police report that about 9:30.a.m. on October 09 last year Vassell and another man approached Morgan and opened gunfire at him, hitting him several times.

The injured man was assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital where he reportedly told persons that Vassell shot him.

He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

