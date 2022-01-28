Bad weather in US forces cancellations at Mobay airport

MBJ Airports Limited, the operator of the Sangster International Airport in St James, is reporting that it has received cancellation notices from two United States airlines arising from extreme weather conditions in a section of America.

The cancellations have affected United Airlines and JetBlue flights on Saturday, January 29.

Here's a breakdown:

United Airlines

* Flight UA1462 EWR-MBJ

* Flight UA2126 EWR-MBJ

* Flight UA1628 MBJ-EWR

* Flight UA1206 MBJ-EWR

NB: Customers will be accommodated on other flights

* Flight UA1519 IAD-MBJ will operate as UA653 MBJ-IAD. This will cause UA653 to be delayed

* Flight UA1163 IAH-MBJ will operate as UA223 MBJ-IAH. This will cause UA223 to be delayed

JetBlue

* Flight B6 1179

* Flight 380 will operate using tail N984JB

Please check www.mbjairport.com for updates.

MBJ Airports Limited also recommends that industry partners make contact with the airlines regarding flight operations prior to transporting guests to the airport.

