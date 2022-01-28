'Chicken' gunned down in St James

A motorcyclist was murdered in Mount Carey, St James this morning.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Ronald Barnes, otherwise called 'Chicken', a labourer of Mount Carey.

It is reported that about 8:30 a.m. Barnes was travelling through the community on his motorcycle when he was attacked.

He died on the spot.

His attackers then fled.

Police investigators were called to the scene.

