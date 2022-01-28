Clarendon charity to launch homework/mentorship programme

THE FREE Town Church of God of Prophecy Outreach Foundation will be launching its homework/mentorship programme at the facility.

This is another initiative of the foundation, which, since its official registration in November 2016, has been positively impacting lives with outreach projects such as back to school and health fairs, children’s treat, care package distribution to seniors and other vulnerable persons and mentorship sessions.

March 11 will mark the beginning of the foundation’s effort to assist those who have been affected by the gap created by the pandemic, with many not having the gadgets to benefit from online classes.

“There will be volunteers on hand to assist the younger ones at the church, and for high schoolers, we will have tutors online who will answer any of their questions and guide them. They will also offer mentorship support,” stated Rev Dr Zebulah Aiken, one of the directors of the foundation.

NEGATIVE TRENDS

Stressing the need for a programme like this, director Valrie James, a trained teacher and counsellor as well as a pastor, said the community and nearby environs have seen some negative trends and the programme is aimed at offering mentorship to ‘nip things in the bud’.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

James, who teaches at Providence Primary School, said she is already organising her schedule to be available to help students who are struggling.

Guidance counsellors at nearby schools will be consulted, so that those who need one-on-one tutoring the most are captured in the programme.

Sharing on the upcoming plans, Aiken said the foundation reached out to Food For The Poor for assistance regarding desk chairs and other essentials, however, they will still be going ahead in faith and hope help comes if they do not receive the items in time for the launch.

Looking ahead, she said the ultimate goal is to complete an expansion that was started on the church to accommodate the homework centre as well as a computer room. She is hoping that by some miracle, help will come to see it finished.

“Honestly, we are troubled by the lack of engagement where a lot of our young people in the community and nearby environs are concerned. Therefore, it is not surprising that we have been having some uncomfortable flare-ups and other negative behavioural trends. In addition to assisting schoolchildren, we want to reach out to the disengaged, mentor them and set them back on the correct path,” Aiken said.