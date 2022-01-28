Cross Keys residents want more resources for the police

CROSS KEYS, Manchester:

A MAN who made good his escape following a daring attack on police at the Cross Keys Police Station, on Tuesday, has left residents in the community and adjoining areas, who believe the police should have done more to apprehend the perpetrator, dissatisfied.

According to police reports , 25-year-old Orlando Lee, who has since been added to the wanted list of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, was reporting on condition of his bail at the station in relation to a charge of illegal possession of firearm.

While at the station, the police reportedly noticed Lee had a bulge in his waist and attempted to accost him.

The accused allegedly pulled a gun from his waist, opened gunfire inside the station and escaped.

No one was injured.

“We are disappointed that he got away. We need better policing... I am hearing there is no jeep at the station for them to do their work properly, so that is one of the challenges. Without a jeep at the station, the police cannot do what they want to do,” Councillor of the Grove Town division Iceval Brown told The Gleaner.

Though happy no lives were lost, Brown indicated that greater measures need to be taken to prevent a recurrence.

“The man could have killed everybody in there and killed other people.... I am going to write to council to have them write to (security) minister and the relevant people to get a jeep for Cross Keys, because there is no way they can do their job effectively without a police jeep, or vehicle,” Brown added.

But Deputy Superintendent of Police Anthony Lewis said despite limited resources, there were two units conducting activities in the area that responded within minutes of the attack.

“... It would not be true to say there are no patrols because we have joint patrols as well. When a vehicle is down in one area, we have four vehicles in another area and we sent one there.” He added

The accused, who is said to be of a Blenheim, Newport address in the parish, and is described by police as “armed and extremely vigilant”, is seemingly not feared by some residents in the community.

“I heard about what happened, but my only wish is that the police shoot him when dem find him. I don’t know him, never seen him, but we are not in fear because those people know who them want when them go for people. My wish is just that the police buck him u,”said one resident who requested annoymity because of his profession.

As the police remain on the hunt for the perpetrator, the lawmen are appealing to individuals who may be aware of Lee’s whereabouts to report to the Mandeville Police Station by calling (876)961- 5538.

