Four shot in Duhaney Park gun attack

Police investigators are seeking to establish a motive for this afternoon's shooting in Duhaney Park, St Andrew which left four persons injured.

The three men and a woman remain in hospital.

The woman's injuries are said to be serious.

The Gleaner understands that one of the injured men is said to be a member of the constabulary force who is on suspension.

Preliminary information is that the four were at home in the community this afternoon when they were pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire.

They were hit.

The attackers then escaped.

