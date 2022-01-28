Full Court strikes down some GLC rules against attorney advertising

The Full Court has ruled that some of the rules of the General Legal Council (GLC) barring advertisements by attorneys-at-law are unconstitutional and should be struck down.

Attorney-at-law Vaughn Bignall of the law firm Bignall Law had brought the claim against the GLC arguing that some of the canons breached his constitutional rights.

Queen's Counsel Michael Hylton, one of the lawyers representing the GLC, said the judgment was over 100 pages.

He said the GLC will review the judgment to determine whether there will be an appeal.

Queen's Counsel Georgia Gibson-Henlin who represented Bignall said the ruling today has created an opportunity to review the issues and involve all stakeholders with a view to protecting the dignity of the profession.

She said this is especially important in the context of a digital society.

- Barbara Gayle

More details soon

