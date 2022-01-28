Full List | Police name 88 wanted men across Jamaica

The police division of Hanover has topped the list of 88 wanted men released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Thursday.

Thirteen of the wanted men are from communities in Hanover, which has seen spiralling murders and shootings in recent years.

Fitz Bailey, deputy commissioner of police in charge and crime and security, is appealing for public support to arrested the men.

He says they are believed to be contributing to the spike in murders now 19 per cent above the tally for the similar period last year.

Since the start of the year, more than 100 people have been killed in violent attacks.

Here is the full list of wanted men released by the police on Thursday:

AREA ONE

1. Ricardo Palmar

Alias: Richie

HANOVER

Offence: Murder | Committed August 25, 2017 in Hopewell, Sandy Bay, Hanover

Description: Dark complexion and about 4ft 5 inches tall. He is fat, has a pot belly, shine head and a tattoo on his left hand.

Frequents: Norwood in St, James, Well Lane, Montpellier and Sandy Bay in Hanover

2. Eric Clarke

Alias: Legacy

HANOVER

Offence: Murder committed November 11, 2014 in Cash Hill, Hanover

Description: Dreadlocks, slim build, brown complexion and straight face

Frequents: Cash Hill and Patty Hill in Hanover

3. Vernon Shearer

Alias: Vandam

HANOVER

Offences: Illegal Possession of a firearm, rape, abduction, assault at common law committed December 19, 2011 in Rock Spring, Hanover

Description: Dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet and 9 inches tall

Frequents: March Town, Green Island in Hanover and Negril, Westmoreland

4. Kayon Casselle

Alias: Casper

HANOVER

Offences: Shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravation committed on August 30, 2015 in Woodsland, Hanover

Description: Slim build, dark complexion with low haircut, straight nose and small eyes, tattoo of a scorpion on left side of neck and both ears pierced

Frequents: Guava Walk, Unity Hall in St James and Woodsland, Hanover

5. Richardo Robinson

Aliases: Travis, Charma

HANOVER

Offences: Shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravation committed August 30, 2015, at Woodsland, Hanover.

Description: Dark complexion, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, black low-cut hair.

Frequents: Guava Walk, Unity Hall in St James and Woodsland, Hanover

6. Nicholas Stephens

HANOVER

Offence: Rape committed in Montpellier, Sandy Bay Hanover

Description: Tall, dark, slim build and has low hair cut with head top bald

Frequents: Islington in St Mary, Montpellier and Sandy Bay in Hanover

7. Marvin Strachan

Alias: Jazza

HANOVER

Offence: Rape committed in Montpellier, Sandy Bay, Hanover

Description: Dark brown complexion, broad face, big teeth, medium build, plaited hair and about 5 feet and 6 inches tall.

8. Sheldon Brown

Alias: Gambler

HANOVER

Offence: Wounding intent and robbery with aggravation committed on April 4, 2020 in Santoy District, Hanover.

Description: Dark complexion, dreadlocked hair

Frequents: Orange Bay Estate and Santoy District in Hanover

9. Gibar Griffiths

Alias: Weedy

HANOVER

Offence: Shooting with Intent at Camp Road, Hopewell, Hanover

Description: Fair complexion, slim build and about 5 feet and 9 inches tall

10. Omario James

Alias: Kicksa

HANOVER

Offence: Rape on November 11, 2021 in Kew District, Hanover

Description: Five feet and 5 inches tall, very slim, short, plaited hair, bleached (brown) complexion, small straight face, straight nose

Frequents: Kew district, Hopewell, Johnson Town, Bachelors Hall in Hanover

11. Leon Lloyd Reckard

Alias: Brown Dog

HANOVER

Offence: Rape committed on January 16, 2010 in Cove, Hanover

Description: Black complexion, medium build, round face and about 5ft inches tall

Frequents: Green Island in Hanover and Negril in Westmoreland

12. O'Brien Thomas

HANOVER

Offence: Rape committed in 2012

Description: Short, slim build, dark complexion and low haircut

13. Roy Mitchell

Alias: Laddy, Randy

HANOVER

Offence: Rape and other sexual offences committed in April, 2013

Description: Dark complexion, muscular body, left ear pierced and low-cut hair

Frequents: Sections of Kingston and Sandy Bay, Hanover

14. Kenroy Roach

Alias: Ticka

ST JAMES

Offence: Murder of Jermaine Brown committed on March 6, 2021 in Hopeton district, St James

Description: He is of dark complexion, low-cut hairstyle and is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall

Frequents: Bethel Town in Westmoreland and Hampton in St James

15. Shaquille Nathaniel Brown

Gang affiliated: 1452

ST JAMES

Description: Five feet and 10 inches tall, dark complexion, scar on left cheek

Frequents: Paradise Rowe, Williams Street, Glendevon in the parish of St. James

Offence: Murder committed on April 18, 2019 on William Street, Montego Bay

16. Nickeelo Lewis

Alias: Kino, Jay, Rich Kid

ST JAMES

Offence: Two counts of murder and three counts of shooting with Intent committed January 4, 2022 about 8 p.m. in Ocean Heights, Lilliput, St James

Description: About 24 years old, bleached brown complexion, sports long hairstyle, bearded face, thickly build, 5 feet and 5 inches tall

Frequents: Skate Land, Ocean Heights, Grange Pen and Bugs Bunny all in the Lilliput area of St James

17. Kevin White

Alias: Chucky Don

ST JAMES

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on December 17, 2018 in York Bush, Mt Carey, St James

Frequents: York Bush, Carey Village and Mahogany in St James

Description: About 25 years old, about 6 feet tall, slim build, black complexion, three teardrops tattoo under his right eye, and a tattoo marked “Guck” on his chest

Frequents: York Bush, Carey Village and Mahogany in St James

18. Gerald McNaughton

Alias: Ice, Ice T

ST JAMES

Offence: Murder of Delroy Fisher and wounding with intent of Alwin Burchell committed on November 2, 2021 about 10:30am at New Road, Providence, Flankers, St James

Description: About 5 feet 10 inches tall, dark complexion, medium build with receding hairline

Frequents: Providence, Flankers in St James and Wakefield, Trelawny

19. Andre Hinds

Alias: Bunny

ST JAMES

Offence: Double murder of Rojae Jordon Reid and Anothika Wedderburn and wounding with intent of Maudlyn Jackson committed on November 30, 2020

Associations: Associated with the Delete Squad, Savanna-la-mar.

Frequents: Russia district, Savanna-la-mar and Auldayr district, Bluefields, Westmoreland

20. Moses Ramsey

WESTMORELAND

Offence: Two cases of shooting with intent and one case of wounding with intent

Frequents: Russia District and Burnt Savannah in Savanna-la-mar and Auldayr District Bluefields, Westmoreland

21. Devani Bennett

Alias: Santa

WESTMORELAND

Offence: Murder of Clovis Forrester alias Bredda, committed on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, about 6:30 p.m in Auldayr District, Bluefields, Westmoreland.

Associations: Associated with the Delete Squad, Savanna-la-mar and an associate of Moses Ramsey and Andre Hinds alias Bunny

Frequents: Auldayr District in Bluefields, Westmoreland

22. Kevin Clarke

Alias: Hutch

WESTMORELAND

Offence: Double murder committed on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, on Barracks Road, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland

Associations: Associated with the Gully Banks Gang.

Frequents: Hudson Street, Gully Banks, Russia, Chantilly, Westmoreland

23. Burton Shearer

Alias: Bop

WESTMORELAND

Offence: Murder committed on May 12, 2016 at Church Lincoln District in Grange Hill, Westmoreland

Associations: Baby's mother goes by the alias 'Carole'.

Frequents: Geneva District in Grange Hill, Westmoreland



AREA2

24. Elroy Griffiths

Alias: Greg, Sicky

PORTLAND

Offence: Murder committed on August 20, 2019 in the Olivere Housing Scheme, Buff Bay, Portland

Description: Light brown complexion, slim build, sports low-cut hairstyle.

Frequents: Olivere Housing Scheme, Kildare, Canewood in Portland.

25. Devon Brown

Alias: Blender

PORTLAND

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on Monday, September 28, 2020

Description: Slim build, bleached brown complexion and sports low-cut hairstyle.

Frequents: Nelson Street, Buff Bay, Portland, Buff Bay Town and Brandon Hill, St Mary

26. Maurice Clarke

Alias: Beef

PORTLAND

Offences: Three counts of rape committed between September 2021 and Friday November 5, 2021

Description: Medium build, dark complexion, sports low-cut hair style

Frequents: Manchioneal District, Portland

27. Sadray Travis Burry

Alias: Burry Bwoy

ST MARY

Offence: Murder of Randy Thompson on May 5, 2021 in Friendship District, Islington, St Mary

Description: Light brown complexion, slim build and about five feet and eight inches tall

Frequents: Montego Bay, St James; Basin Hill and Islington, St Mary; Mountain View, St Andrew and Haiti.

28. Jerome Downie

Alias: Dada

ST MARY

Offence: Murder committed on September 09, 2021 on Post Road in Richmond, St Mary

Description: Dark Brown complexion, slim build and about five feet and eight inches tall.

Frequents: Post Road Richmond St. Mary, Montego Bay, St James and Kingston

29. Damion Hitchman

Alias: Wingie

ST MARY

Offence: Murder of Jason McLean of Tremolsworth in Highgate, St Mary

Description: Dark Brown complexion, slim build and about five feet eight inches tall

Frequents: Tremolsworth, Highgate, St Mary, Phase Two, Seaview Gardens, Kingston

30. J'melle Antwon Hooks

ST MARY

Offence: Murder committed about 10:30 a.m on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Heywood Hall, St Mary

Description: Dark brown complexion, stout build and about five feet nine and inches tall.

Frequents: 137 Dandelion Avenue, St Ann's Bay, St Ann

31. Chinloy Sprncer

Alias: Todo

ST MARY

Offence: Murder committed on May 31, 2021 in Days Mountain, Oracabessa, St Mary

Description: Light brown complexion, slim build; about five feet and seven inches tall and sports a corn row hairstyle

Frequents: Days Mountain, Oracabessa St Mary; Port Antonio, Portland; Claremont, St Ann and May Pen, Clarendon

32. Damion Christopher Boyd

ST MARY

Offence: Wounding with intent committed on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Cudjoe Bridge, Islington, St Mary

Description: Dark brown complexion, slim build and about five feet and nine inches tall. He sports a low-cut hairstyle

Frequents: Barclay's Town in Gayle, St Mary and Moneague, St Ann

33. Alrick Scott

ST MARY

Offence: Rape committed on January 7, 2015 in Bamboo Corner, St Mary

Description: Dark Brown complexion, slim build and about six feet tall

Frequents: Bamboo Corner, Belfield, Cromwell Land and Highgate in St Mary and May Pen in Clarendon

34. Manton Brown

Alias: Banton

ST CATHERINE

Offences: Murder committed on April 27, 2017 along Borelias Boulevard near Gregory Park, Watson Grove; two other counts of murder and wounding with intent

Description: About 6 feet tall, dark complexion, slim build

Frequents: Brown's Town and Sturge Town in St Ann and Linstead in St Catherine

Last known address: Aries Close in Watson Grove, Portmore, St Catherine

35. Brian Forbes

Alias: QQ

ST ANN

Offence: Double murder committed on Saturday, April 25, 2015 about 4:45 a.m at Drumiliy District, St Ann

Last known address: Drumily District, Claremont

Frequents: Suspect said to be living in the wild and not at any given location

36. Albert Dyer

Alias: Mojo

ST ANN

Offence: Murder committed on Saturday, April 10, 2010 in Douglas Castle, St Ann

Last known address: Douglas Castle, St Ann

Frequents: Douglas Castle, St Ann

37. Nickoy Cunningham

Alias; Hype

ST ANN

Offence: Murder committed on Friday, April 08, 2016 at Belle Aire, Runaway Bay, St Ann about 9:30 p.m

Last known address: Belle Aire, Runaway Bay, St Ann

Frequents: The North Coast and Brown's Town in the parish of St Ann

38. Christopher Brown

ST ANN

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on Friday December 9, 2016 about 8:50 a.m in Steer Town, St Ann

Last known address: Steer Town, St Ann; Princess Street, Kingston; Majestic Gardens, Kingston 11

Frequents: The North Coast and Brown's Town, St Ann as well as Spanish Town and Kingston

39. Dwayne Christie

Alias: Cojack

ST ANN

Offence: Murder committed on September 30, 2016 about 4:30 p.m. in Davis Town, Cave Valley, St Ann

Last known address: Davis Town, Cave Valley, St Ann

Frequents: Cave Valley, St Ann and Spaldings, Manchester



AREA 3

40. Romaine Murray

Alias: John Tom

CLARENDON

Offence: Shooting with intent committed April 19, 2019 in Comfort District, Osbourne Store, Clarendon

Frequents: Bucknor, Comfort, Milk River, Osbourne Store, Four Paths in Clarendon

School attended: Osborne Store All-Age

41. Steve Leonard Francis

CLARENDON

Offence: Murder committed on July 22, 2019 on Sunset Crescent, Four Paths, Clarendon

Description: About 5 feet and 7 inches tall, medium build, low-cut hairstyle, walks with a limp. Known diabetic. Has pierced ears.

Last Known Address: Sunset Crescent, Four Paths, Clarendon

Frequents: Bucknor, Comfort, Milk River, Osbourne Store, Four Paths in Clarendon

42. Panif Broomfield

Alias: Chang

CLARENDON

Offences: Shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation of a police sergeant committed in May Pen, Clarendon |

Description: Brown complexion, medium build, brown eyes, about 6 feet and 4 inches tall, scar to lower right hand and tattoos on both hands

Last known address: Buzz Rock Effortville, Clarendon

43. Collin Bailey

Alias: Alex or Foodie

CLARENDON

Offence: Shooting with intent against the police committed March 13, 2020 on Bryant's Crescent, May Pen, Clarendon

Description: Dark complexion, slim build, is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and sports low-cut hairstyle

Last known address: Bucknor District, May Pen, Clarendon

44. Othniel Andre Smith

CLARENDON

Offence: Murder committed November 23, 2015 on Lawson Boulevard, Four Paths, Clarendon

Frequents: Four Paths, Clarendon

Last known address: Lawson Boulevard, Four Paths, Clarendon

45. Kertell Marvel Shand

Alias: Dennis

CLARENDON

Offence: Murder committed August 14, 2016 in Scotts Bottom, Milk River, Clarendon

Description: Rastafarian, brown complexion, medium build and about 5 feet and 7 inches tall

Last known address: Scott Bottom District, Milk River, Clarendon

46. Dwayne Butler

Alias: Tez

CLARENDON

Offence: Murder committed February 03, 2011 on Hazard Drive, May Pen, Clarendon

Description: 5 feet tall, medium build and very black

Last known address: Farm-Effortville, Clarendon

47. Alton Gordon

CLARENDON

Offence: Murder and shooting with intent against the police

Description: Fair complexion, slim build, big nose and low-cut hair

Last Known Address: Bunkers Hill, Frankfield, Clarendon

48. Sekhomi Bennett

Alias: Ginger, Sickie

MANCHESTER

Offence: Murder, Shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm

Gang affiliation: Grey Ground Gang

Last known address: Comfort District, Manchester

49. Assagar Martin

Alias: Asa

MANCHESTER

Offence: Shooting and wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm

Last known address: Highway Drive, Greenvale, and Bellefield in Manchester

Gang affiliation: 100 Man/Gaza Gang

50. Romaine Reid

MANCHESTER

Offence: Robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm

Last known address: Corner Street, Waltham, Manchester

51. Shawane Shamar Rose

Alias: Bookie

MANCHESTER

Offence: Murder, shooting and wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm

Last known address: Texas, Top Greenvale, Manchester

Gang affiliation: 100 Man/Gaza Gang

52. Krishna Barrett

ST ELIZABETH

Offence: Murder of Isaiah Dixon committed July 17, 2021 in Holland District, St Elizabeth

Last known address: Holland District, St Elizabeth

Frequents: Haughton, Lacovia, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth and Seaview in Kingston

53. Alex Anthony McDonald

ST ELIZABETH

Offence: Murder committed on November 11, 2021 about 8:10 pm on Water Lane, Junction, St Elizabeth

Last known address: Water Lane, Bull Savannah, St Elizabeth

Frequents: Alligator Pond, Todd Town, Port Henderson Plaza, Portmore

54. Eric Campbell

Alias: Fross

ST ELIZABETH

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on September 07, 2018 about 12:20 p.m in Fyffes Pen, St Elizabeth

Last known address: Fyffe's Pen, St Elizabeth

Frequents: Fyffe's Pen, St Elizabeth

55. Dujon Wright

Aliases: Dujie or Sojie

ST ELIZABETH

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on June 8, 2019 in Peacock Heights, New Town, St Elizabeth

Last known address: New Town, St Elizabeth

Frequents: Peacock Heights, New Town Housing Scheme, St Elizabeth and the country of Haiti



AREA 4

56. Jevaugn Ford

Alias: Jevy

ST ANDREW SOUTH

Offence: Murder committed: August 29, 2019 about 1:30 p.m. in Ferry District, St Andrew

Last known address: Ferry District, St Andrew

Frequents: Linstead, St Catherine

57. Oneil Cunningham

Alias: Biggs

ST ANDREW SOUTH

Offence: Murder committed on June 1, 2017

Last known address: Ferry District, St Andrew

Frequents: Barbican, St Andrew; Portmore and Linstead in St Catherine

58. Shantoney Cardis

Alias: Chassy or Tywan

ST ANDREW SOUTH

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on November 6, 2017

Last known address: Waltham Park Road, Kingston

Frequents: Union Gardens, Whispers Hotel along Gretna Green Avenue off Waltham Park Road, Harbour View, York Avenue and Mongoose Town

59. Albert Mitchell

Alias: Ballie

ST ANDREW SOUTH

Offence: Murder committed on November 2, 2021

Gang Affiliation: Unruly Gang

Frequents: Henley Road, Varma Road, Riverton City and Olympic Way

60. Raheem Brown

Alias: Berger

ST ANDREW SOUTH

Offence: Murder committed on the March 30, 2019

Gang Affiliation: Crescent Road Gang (Rat Bat)

Last known address: Crescent Road, Kingston

61. Everton McDonald

Alias: Eva

KINGSTON CENTRAL

Offence: Murder committed on November 3, 2020

Description: Dark brown complexion, medium build, 6 feet tall, tattoos on left breast, shoulder, and right hand (scorpion)

Last known address: 52 East Street, Kingston

62. Shawniel Mae

KINGSTON CENTRAL

Offence: Shooting with intent against the police committed on August 17, 2021

Gang affiliation: Genocide Gang

Last known address: 40 Laws Street, Kingston

63. David Fowler

Alias: Okro Slime, Hot Head

KINGSTON CENTRAL

Offence: Murder committed on January 18, 2019

Last known address: 33 Love Lane, Kingston

Frequents: Half-Way Tree, Kingston

64: Mervin Henry

Alias: Biggy

KINGSTON CENTRAL

Offence: Murder committed on January 23, 2016

Last known address: 28 Georges Lane, Kingston

Gang affiliation: George's Lane Gang

65. Shanrick Shevaughn Nugent

Alias: Dan Dan

KINGSTON CENTRAL

Offence: Murder committed on July 26, 2014

Last known address: August Town, Kingston

Gang affiliation: Fleet Street Gang

66. Kevin Cole

Alias: Kevman

KINGSTON EAST

Offence: Murder committed on Sunday, October 3, 2021

Last known address: 17 Glasspole Avenue, Rockfort Kingston 2

Frequents: St George's Road, Kingston

67. Jordan Henry

Alias: Jack

KINGSTON EAST

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on March 6, 2019

Last known address: Bower Bank and Kingston Central

Frequents: Allman Town, Kingston

68. Andre Robinson

Alias: Kemmy

KINGSTON EAST

Offence: Wounding with intent on January 15, 2021

Last known address: William Street; Rae Town, Kingston 16

Frequents: 29 Chancery Lane, Kingston

69. Paul Waite

Alias: Poppy

KINGSTON EAST

Offences: Murder and wounding with intent committed on January 2, 2021

Last known address: 4 Glasspole Avenue, Kingston

Frequents: 22 Harbour Road, Kingston

70. Marlon Stephenson

Alias: Finger Blacks

KINGSTON EAST

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on January 17, 2020

Last known address: 20 Hyslop Avenue, Rockfort, Kingston 2

Frequents: Bayshore Park, Harbour View, Kingston

71. Richard Higgins

Alias: Bob

KINGSTON EAST

Offence: Shooting with intent against the police committed on October 15, 2020 along Wellington Street in the vicinity of Sligo Street Kingston 16.

Last known address: 3 Wellington Street, Kingston 16

Frequents: Jarrett Lane Kingston 2, George's Lane, Central Kingston and Cloverly Road

72. Oshane Morris

Alias: Chucky

ST ANDREW CENTRAL

Offence: Murder committed on December 15, 2012 at 5 Swallowfield Road

Last known address: 1a Bottom River, August Town Kingston 7

Gang affiliation: Vietnam Gang

73. Alexander Webb

Alias: Puppet

ST ANDREW CENTRAL

Offence: Shooting committed on June 18, 2013 along Nanny Boulevard in the vicinity of Mooretown Way, Nannyville

Last known address: 4 Moretown Way, Nannyville Gardens, Kingston 3

Frequents: Crossroads, Mountain View, Stadium Gardens in St Andrew

74. Jordon Henry

ST ANDREW CENTRAL

Offence: Murder committed on June 30, 2019 about 4:30 a.m. along Lady Musgrave Road in the vicinity of premises #26 Kingston 5

Last known address: 48 Marverley Avenue, Kingston 10

Frequents: Waterfront, downtown Kingston, Waltham Park Road, New Kingston

75. Daunte Sutherland

Alias: Ash Boy

ST ANDREW CENTRAL

Offence: Murder committed on March 21, 2021 along Dallas Road, Tavern, Kingston 6, St Andrew

Last known address: 146 Bedward Gardens, Kingston 7

76. Jermaine Smith

Alias: Kartel, Gazaman, Worm

ST ANDREW NORTH

Offence: Murder committed on February 22, 2019 in Golden Spring Road, St, Andrew

Description: Bleached brown complexion, 6 feet and 2 inches tall, slim build, tattoo of a lizard and a skull in middle of chest

Frequents: Golden Spring, Lime Edge, Mount James

77. Kemar Graham

ST ANDREW NORTH

Offences: Murder committed on July 22, 2009 at Boone Hall District, St Andrew

Description: Black complexion, about 5 feet and 11 inches tall, sports low haircut, small face

Frequents: Boone Hall, Arthur Leon Drive, Golden Spring.



AREA 5

78. Kevin Fletcher

Alias: Tippy

ST CATHERINE NORTH

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on May 29, 2021 at Barry Main Road, Bog Walk, St Catherine

Description: Dark complexion, round face, about five feet and ten inches tall.

Frequents: Victoria District, Linstead, Ewarton and Springvale in St Catherine and Brown's Town in St Ann

79. Shamar O'connor

Alias: Zum

ST CATHERINE NORTH

Offence: Wounding with intent committed on February 2, 2018 in Palm Cross, Treadways, Linstead, St Catherine

Description: About 6 feet tall, medium build, light complexion which appear to be from skin bleaching, straight face, broad nose, thick lips, big mouth and cornrow hairstyle.

Frequents: Ocho Rios, St Ann; Portmore, St Catherine; Treadways, Linstead, St Catherine; St Mary.

80. Andy Parkinson

ST CATHERINE NORTH

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on July 9, 2019 at McCooks Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine

Description: Dark complexion, stout build, 5 feet tall, straight face, dark lips, twisted hair, about 22 years old, lots of liver spot on body.

Frequents: McCooks Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine

81. Alvin Messam

Alias: Kevin

ST CATHERINE NORTH

Offence: Murder committed on April 28, 2018 on White Water Boulevard in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Description: Over 5 feet 6 inches tall, slim build, dreadlocked hairstyle, straight face, pierced ears.

Frequents: Tawes Pen, Ellerslie Pen, Williams Lane, Bobby Lane, Spanish Town Market

82. Junior Brown

ST CATHERINE NORTH

Offence: Murder committed on April 15, 2020 in Spring Vale District, Bog Walk, St Catherine

Description: Brown complexion, medium build, oval-shaped face

Frequents: Greendale, St Catherine; Manchester

83. Marlon Barnett

Alias: Shortman, Jamo

ST CATHERINE SOUTH

Offence: Murder committed on February 14, 2014 at Lot #163 Vivaldy Ave, Caymanas Gardens, Site D, Gregory Park

Description: Suspect now sports a Rastafarian hairstyle and is of bleached brown complexion

Frequents: West Kingston

84. Stokely Collings

Alias: Peppa

ST CATHERINE SOUTH

Offence: Murder committed on March 15, 2013 in Zambia, Central Village, St Catherine

Description: Short, medium build, bearded and with lots of hair on head, brown complexion, seems to be in his 30s.

Last known addresses: Sam Sharpe Square, St James; Windsor Heights, Central Village, St Catherine

85.Barington Campbell

Alias: Coolie, Jason

ST CATHERINE SOUTH

Offence: Shooting with intent committed on February 5, 2021 along Central Road, Spaulding Gardens, Central Village, St Catherine

Description: Long hair, early 20s, light complexion.

Last known address: Welder of Central Road, Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine

86. Sheldon Wright

Alias: Bwoy

ST CATHERINE SOUTH

Offence: Murder committed on October 28, 2020 on Manley Lane, Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine

Description: Dark complexion, slim build about, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, high forehead

Last known address: 441 Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11

87. Nesta Morrison

Alias: Bigga

ST THOMAS

Offence: Shooting with intent in relation to police personnel

Last known address: Review Pen and Tank Weld Hill, Ten Miles Bull Bay, St Thomas

Frequents: 10 Miles Bull Bay, St Thomas; Harbour View, St Andrew, downtown Kingston

88. Gowayne Williams

Aliases: Chris, Nanu

ST THOMAS

Offences: Murder and wounding with intent

Last known address: Yallahs, St Thomas

Frequents: Truro district, Westmoreland

HAVE A TIP? CALL THE POLICE

Crime Stop - 311

Operation Kingfish - 811

Police Emergency - 119

CIB HQ - 876-929-9256

Your Local Police

