Fri | Jan 28, 2022

Full List | Police name 88 wanted men across Jamaica

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, flanked by Liston Tennant (right), crime analyst at the CIB headquarters and Oral Henry Crime Officer Kingston Central carefully analyse the list of wanted men across Jamaica.

The police division of Hanover has topped the list of 88 wanted men released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Thursday.

Thirteen of the wanted men are from communities in Hanover, which has seen spiralling murders and shootings in recent years.

Fitz Bailey, deputy commissioner of police in charge and crime and security, is appealing for public support to arrested the men.

He says they are believed to be contributing to the spike in murders now 19 per cent above the tally for the similar period last year.

Since the start of the year, more than 100 people have been killed in violent attacks.

    Here is the full list of wanted men released by the police on Thursday:

    AREA ONE

    1. Ricardo Palmar
    Alias: Richie
    HANOVER
    Offence: Murder | Committed August 25, 2017 in Hopewell, Sandy Bay, Hanover
    Description: Dark complexion and about 4ft 5 inches tall. He is fat, has a pot belly, shine head and a tattoo on his left hand.
    Frequents: Norwood in St, James, Well Lane, Montpellier and Sandy Bay in Hanover

    2. Eric Clarke
    Alias: Legacy
    HANOVER
    Offence: Murder committed November 11, 2014 in Cash Hill, Hanover
    Description: Dreadlocks, slim build, brown complexion and straight face
    Frequents: Cash Hill and Patty Hill in Hanover

    3. Vernon Shearer
    Alias: Vandam
    HANOVER
    Offences:  Illegal Possession of a firearm, rape, abduction, assault at common law committed December 19, 2011 in Rock Spring, Hanover
    Description: Dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet and 9 inches tall
    Frequents: March Town, Green Island in Hanover and Negril, Westmoreland

    4. Kayon Casselle
    Alias: Casper
    HANOVER
    Offences: Shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravation committed on August 30, 2015 in Woodsland, Hanover
    Description: Slim build, dark complexion with low haircut, straight nose and small eyes, tattoo of a scorpion on left side of neck and both ears pierced
    Frequents: Guava Walk, Unity Hall in St James and Woodsland, Hanover

    5. Richardo Robinson
    Aliases: Travis, Charma
    HANOVER
    Offences:  Shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravation committed August 30, 2015, at Woodsland, Hanover.
    Description: Dark complexion, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, black low-cut hair.
    Frequents: Guava Walk, Unity Hall in St James and Woodsland, Hanover

    6. Nicholas Stephens
    HANOVER
    Offence: Rape committed in Montpellier, Sandy Bay Hanover
    Description: Tall, dark, slim build and has low hair cut with head top bald
    Frequents: Islington in St Mary, Montpellier and Sandy Bay in Hanover

    7. Marvin Strachan
    Alias: Jazza
    HANOVER
    Offence: Rape committed in Montpellier, Sandy Bay, Hanover
    Description: Dark brown complexion, broad face, big teeth, medium build, plaited hair and about 5 feet and 6 inches tall.

    8. Sheldon Brown
    Alias: Gambler
    HANOVER
    Offence: Wounding intent and robbery with aggravation committed on April 4, 2020 in Santoy District, Hanover.
    Description: Dark complexion, dreadlocked hair
    Frequents: Orange Bay Estate and Santoy District in Hanover

    9. Gibar Griffiths
    Alias: Weedy
    HANOVER
    Offence: Shooting with Intent at Camp Road, Hopewell, Hanover
    Description: Fair complexion, slim build and about 5 feet and 9 inches tall

    10. Omario James
    Alias: Kicksa
    HANOVER
    Offence: Rape on November 11, 2021 in Kew District, Hanover
    Description: Five feet and 5 inches tall, very slim, short, plaited hair, bleached (brown) complexion, small straight face, straight nose
    Frequents: Kew district, Hopewell, Johnson Town, Bachelors Hall in Hanover

    11. Leon Lloyd Reckard
    Alias: Brown Dog
    HANOVER
    Offence: Rape committed on January 16, 2010 in Cove, Hanover
    Description: Black complexion, medium build, round face and about 5ft inches tall
    Frequents: Green Island in Hanover and Negril in Westmoreland

    12. O'Brien Thomas
    HANOVER
    Offence: Rape committed in 2012
    Description: Short, slim build, dark complexion and low haircut

    13. Roy Mitchell
    Alias: Laddy, Randy
    HANOVER
    Offence: Rape and other sexual offences committed in April, 2013
    Description: Dark complexion, muscular body, left ear pierced and low-cut hair
    Frequents: Sections of Kingston and Sandy Bay, Hanover

    14. Kenroy Roach
    Alias: Ticka
    ST JAMES
    Offence: Murder of Jermaine Brown committed on March 6, 2021 in Hopeton district, St James
    Description: He is of dark complexion, low-cut hairstyle and is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall
    Frequents: Bethel Town in Westmoreland and Hampton in St James

    15. Shaquille Nathaniel Brown
    Gang affiliated: 1452
    ST JAMES
    Description: Five feet and 10 inches tall, dark complexion, scar on left cheek
    Frequents: Paradise Rowe, Williams Street, Glendevon in the parish of St. James
    Offence: Murder committed on April 18, 2019 on William Street, Montego Bay

    16. Nickeelo Lewis
    Alias: Kino, Jay, Rich Kid
    ST JAMES
    Offence: Two counts of murder and three counts of shooting with Intent committed January 4, 2022 about 8 p.m. in Ocean Heights, Lilliput, St James
    Description: About 24 years old, bleached brown complexion, sports long hairstyle, bearded face, thickly build, 5 feet and 5 inches tall
    Frequents: Skate Land, Ocean Heights, Grange Pen and Bugs Bunny all in the Lilliput area of St James

    17. Kevin White
    Alias: Chucky Don
    ST JAMES
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on December 17, 2018 in York Bush, Mt Carey, St James
    Frequents: York Bush, Carey Village and Mahogany in St James
    Description: About 25 years old, about 6 feet tall, slim build, black complexion, three teardrops tattoo under his right eye, and a tattoo marked “Guck” on his chest
    Frequents: York Bush, Carey Village and Mahogany in St James

    18. Gerald McNaughton
    Alias: Ice, Ice T
    ST JAMES
    Offence: Murder of Delroy Fisher and wounding with intent of Alwin Burchell committed on November 2, 2021 about 10:30am at New Road, Providence, Flankers, St James
    Description: About 5 feet 10 inches tall, dark complexion, medium build with receding hairline
    Frequents: Providence, Flankers in St James and Wakefield, Trelawny

    19. Andre Hinds
    Alias: Bunny
    ST JAMES
    Offence: Double murder of Rojae Jordon Reid and Anothika Wedderburn and wounding with intent of Maudlyn Jackson committed on November 30, 2020
    Associations: Associated with the Delete Squad, Savanna-la-mar.
    Frequents: Russia district, Savanna-la-mar and Auldayr district, Bluefields, Westmoreland

    20. Moses Ramsey
    WESTMORELAND
    Offence: Two cases of shooting with intent and one case of wounding with intent
    Frequents: Russia District and Burnt Savannah in Savanna-la-mar and Auldayr District Bluefields, Westmoreland

    21. Devani Bennett
    Alias: Santa
    WESTMORELAND
    Offence: Murder of Clovis Forrester alias Bredda, committed on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, about 6:30 p.m in Auldayr District, Bluefields, Westmoreland.
    Associations: Associated with the Delete Squad, Savanna-la-mar and an associate of Moses Ramsey and Andre Hinds alias Bunny
    Frequents: Auldayr District in Bluefields, Westmoreland

    22. Kevin Clarke
    Alias: Hutch
    WESTMORELAND
    Offence: Double murder committed on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, on Barracks Road, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland
    Associations: Associated with the Gully Banks Gang.
    Frequents: Hudson Street, Gully Banks, Russia, Chantilly, Westmoreland

    23. Burton Shearer
    Alias: Bop
    WESTMORELAND
    Offence: Murder committed on May 12, 2016 at Church Lincoln District in Grange Hill, Westmoreland
    Associations: Baby's mother goes by the alias 'Carole'.
    Frequents: Geneva District in Grange Hill, Westmoreland


    AREA2

    24. Elroy Griffiths
    Alias: Greg, Sicky
    PORTLAND
    Offence: Murder committed on August 20, 2019 in the Olivere Housing Scheme, Buff Bay, Portland
    Description: Light brown complexion, slim build, sports low-cut hairstyle.
    Frequents: Olivere Housing Scheme, Kildare, Canewood in Portland.

    25. Devon Brown
    Alias: Blender
    PORTLAND
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on Monday, September 28, 2020
    Description: Slim build, bleached brown complexion and sports low-cut hairstyle.
    Frequents: Nelson Street, Buff Bay, Portland, Buff Bay Town and Brandon Hill, St Mary

    26. Maurice Clarke
    Alias: Beef
    PORTLAND
    Offences:  Three counts of rape committed between September 2021 and Friday November 5, 2021
    Description: Medium build, dark complexion, sports low-cut hair style
    Frequents: Manchioneal District, Portland

    27. Sadray Travis Burry
    Alias: Burry Bwoy
    ST MARY
    Offence: Murder of Randy Thompson on May 5, 2021 in Friendship District, Islington, St Mary
    Description: Light brown complexion, slim build and about five feet and eight inches tall
    Frequents: Montego Bay, St James; Basin Hill and Islington, St Mary; Mountain View, St Andrew and Haiti.

    28. Jerome Downie
    Alias: Dada
    ST MARY
    Offence: Murder committed on September 09, 2021 on Post Road in Richmond, St Mary
    Description: Dark Brown complexion, slim build and about five feet and eight inches tall.
    Frequents: Post Road Richmond St. Mary, Montego Bay, St James and Kingston

    29. Damion Hitchman
    Alias: Wingie
    ST MARY
    Offence: Murder of Jason McLean of Tremolsworth in Highgate, St Mary
    Description: Dark Brown complexion, slim build and about five feet eight inches tall
    Frequents: Tremolsworth, Highgate, St Mary, Phase Two, Seaview Gardens, Kingston

    30. J'melle Antwon Hooks
    ST MARY
    Offence: Murder committed about 10:30 a.m on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Heywood Hall, St Mary
    Description: Dark brown complexion, stout build and about five feet nine and inches tall.
    Frequents: 137 Dandelion Avenue, St Ann's Bay, St Ann

    31. Chinloy Sprncer
    Alias: Todo
    ST MARY
    Offence: Murder committed on May 31, 2021 in Days Mountain, Oracabessa, St Mary
    Description: Light brown complexion, slim build; about five feet and seven inches tall and sports a corn row hairstyle
    Frequents: Days Mountain, Oracabessa St Mary; Port Antonio, Portland; Claremont, St Ann and May Pen, Clarendon

    32. Damion Christopher Boyd
    ST MARY
    Offence: Wounding with intent committed on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Cudjoe Bridge, Islington, St Mary
    Description: Dark brown complexion, slim build and about five feet and nine inches tall. He sports a low-cut hairstyle
    Frequents: Barclay's Town in Gayle, St Mary and Moneague, St Ann

    33. Alrick Scott
    ST MARY
    Offence: Rape committed on January 7, 2015 in Bamboo Corner, St Mary
    Description: Dark Brown complexion, slim build and about six feet tall
    Frequents: Bamboo Corner, Belfield, Cromwell Land and Highgate in St Mary and May Pen in Clarendon

    34. Manton Brown
    Alias: Banton
    ST CATHERINE
    Offences: Murder committed on April 27, 2017 along Borelias Boulevard near Gregory Park, Watson Grove; two other counts of murder and wounding with intent
    Description: About 6 feet tall, dark complexion, slim build
    Frequents: Brown's Town and Sturge Town in St Ann and Linstead in St Catherine
    Last known address: Aries Close in Watson Grove, Portmore, St Catherine

    35. Brian Forbes
    Alias: QQ
    ST  ANN
    Offence: Double murder committed on Saturday, April 25, 2015 about 4:45 a.m at Drumiliy District, St Ann
    Last known address: Drumily District, Claremont
    Frequents: Suspect said to be living in the wild and not at any given location

    36. Albert Dyer
    Alias: Mojo
    ST ANN
    Offence: Murder committed on Saturday, April 10, 2010 in Douglas Castle, St Ann
    Last known address: Douglas Castle, St Ann
    Frequents: Douglas Castle, St Ann

    37. Nickoy Cunningham
    Alias; Hype
    ST ANN
    Offence: Murder committed on Friday, April 08, 2016 at Belle Aire, Runaway Bay, St Ann about 9:30 p.m
    Last known address: Belle Aire, Runaway Bay, St Ann
    Frequents: The North Coast and Brown's Town in the parish of St Ann

    38. Christopher Brown
    ST ANN
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on Friday December 9, 2016 about 8:50 a.m in Steer Town, St Ann
    Last known address: Steer Town, St Ann; Princess Street, Kingston; Majestic Gardens, Kingston 11
    Frequents: The North Coast and Brown's Town, St Ann as well as Spanish Town and Kingston

    39. Dwayne Christie
    Alias: Cojack
    ST ANN
    Offence: Murder committed on September 30, 2016 about 4:30 p.m. in Davis Town, Cave Valley, St Ann
    Last known address: Davis Town, Cave Valley, St Ann
    Frequents: Cave Valley, St Ann and Spaldings, Manchester


    AREA 3 

    40. Romaine Murray 
    Alias: John Tom 
    CLARENDON 
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed April 19, 2019 in Comfort District, Osbourne Store, Clarendon
    Frequents: Bucknor, Comfort, Milk River, Osbourne Store, Four Paths in Clarendon 
    School attended: Osborne Store All-Age

    41. Steve Leonard Francis 
    CLARENDON 
    Offence: Murder committed on July 22, 2019 on Sunset Crescent, Four Paths, Clarendon 
    Description: About 5 feet and 7 inches tall, medium build, low-cut hairstyle, walks with a limp. Known diabetic. Has pierced ears. 
    Last Known Address: Sunset Crescent, Four Paths, Clarendon 
    Frequents: Bucknor, Comfort, Milk River, Osbourne Store, Four Paths in Clarendon 

    42. Panif Broomfield 
    Alias: Chang 
    CLARENDON 
    Offences: Shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation of a police sergeant committed in May Pen, Clarendon |
    Description: Brown complexion, medium build, brown eyes, about 6 feet and 4 inches tall, scar to lower right hand and tattoos on both hands 
    Last known address: Buzz Rock Effortville, Clarendon 

    43. Collin Bailey 
    Alias: Alex or Foodie
    CLARENDON 
    Offence: Shooting with intent against the police committed March 13, 2020 on Bryant's Crescent, May Pen, Clarendon 
    Description: Dark complexion, slim build, is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and sports low-cut hairstyle
    Last known address: Bucknor District, May Pen, Clarendon 

    44. Othniel Andre Smith 
    CLARENDON 
    Offence: Murder committed November 23, 2015 on Lawson Boulevard, Four Paths, Clarendon 
    Frequents: Four Paths, Clarendon 
    Last known address: Lawson Boulevard, Four Paths, Clarendon 

    45. Kertell Marvel Shand  
    Alias: Dennis 
    CLARENDON 
    Offence: Murder committed August 14, 2016 in Scotts Bottom, Milk River, Clarendon 
    Description: Rastafarian, brown complexion, medium build and about 5 feet and 7 inches tall 
    Last known address: Scott Bottom District, Milk River, Clarendon 

    46. Dwayne Butler 
    Alias: Tez  
    CLARENDON 
    Offence: Murder committed February 03, 2011 on Hazard Drive, May Pen, Clarendon 
    Description: 5 feet tall, medium build and very black 
    Last known address: Farm-Effortville, Clarendon 

    47. Alton Gordon 
    CLARENDON 
    Offence: Murder and shooting with intent against the police 
    Description: Fair complexion, slim build, big nose and low-cut hair 
    Last Known Address: Bunkers Hill, Frankfield, Clarendon 

    48. Sekhomi Bennett 
    Alias: Ginger, Sickie 
    MANCHESTER 
    Offence: Murder, Shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm 
    Gang affiliation: Grey Ground Gang
    Last known address: Comfort District, Manchester

    49. Assagar Martin 
    Alias: Asa 
    MANCHESTER 
    Offence: Shooting and wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm 
    Last known address: Highway Drive, Greenvale, and Bellefield in Manchester 
    Gang affiliation: 100 Man/Gaza Gang

    50. Romaine Reid 
    MANCHESTER 
    Offence: Robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm  
    Last known address: Corner Street, Waltham, Manchester 

    51. Shawane Shamar Rose 
    Alias: Bookie 
    MANCHESTER 
    Offence: Murder, shooting and wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm 
    Last known address: Texas, Top Greenvale, Manchester 
    Gang affiliation: 100 Man/Gaza Gang 

    52. Krishna Barrett 
    ST ELIZABETH 
    Offence: Murder of Isaiah Dixon committed July 17, 2021 in Holland District, St Elizabeth 
    Last known address: Holland District, St Elizabeth 
    Frequents: Haughton, Lacovia, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth and Seaview in Kingston 

    53. Alex Anthony McDonald 
    ST ELIZABETH 
    Offence: Murder committed on November 11, 2021 about 8:10 pm on Water Lane, Junction, St Elizabeth 
    Last known address: Water Lane, Bull Savannah, St Elizabeth 
    Frequents: Alligator Pond, Todd Town, Port Henderson Plaza, Portmore 

    54. Eric Campbell 
    Alias: Fross 
    ST ELIZABETH 
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on September 07, 2018 about 12:20 p.m in Fyffes Pen, St Elizabeth 
    Last known address: Fyffe's Pen, St Elizabeth 
    Frequents: Fyffe's Pen, St Elizabeth 

    55. Dujon Wright 
    Aliases: Dujie or Sojie 
    ST ELIZABETH 
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on June 8, 2019 in Peacock Heights, New Town, St Elizabeth 
    Last known address: New Town, St Elizabeth 
    Frequents: Peacock Heights, New Town Housing Scheme, St Elizabeth and the country of Haiti 


    AREA 4 

    56. Jevaugn Ford 
    Alias: Jevy
    ST ANDREW SOUTH
    Offence: Murder committed: August 29, 2019 about 1:30 p.m. in Ferry District, St Andrew 
    Last known address: Ferry District, St Andrew 
    Frequents: Linstead, St Catherine 

    57. Oneil Cunningham 
    Alias: Biggs 
    ST ANDREW SOUTH
    Offence: Murder committed on June 1, 2017 
    Last known address: Ferry District, St Andrew 
    Frequents: Barbican, St Andrew; Portmore and Linstead in St Catherine

    58. Shantoney Cardis 
    Alias: Chassy or Tywan  
    ST ANDREW SOUTH
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on November 6, 2017 
    Last known address: Waltham Park Road, Kingston 
    Frequents: Union Gardens, Whispers Hotel along Gretna Green Avenue off Waltham Park Road, Harbour View, York Avenue and Mongoose Town 

    59. Albert Mitchell 
    Alias: Ballie 
    ST ANDREW SOUTH
    Offence: Murder committed on November 2, 2021 
    Gang Affiliation: Unruly Gang 
    Frequents: Henley Road, Varma Road, Riverton City and Olympic Way 

    60. Raheem Brown 
    Alias: Berger 
    ST ANDREW SOUTH
    Offence: Murder committed on the March 30, 2019 
    Gang Affiliation: Crescent Road Gang (Rat Bat) 
    Last known address: Crescent Road, Kingston 

    61. Everton McDonald 
    Alias: Eva 
    KINGSTON CENTRAL
    Offence: Murder committed on November 3, 2020 
    Description: Dark brown complexion, medium build, 6 feet tall, tattoos on left breast, shoulder, and right hand (scorpion) 
    Last known address: 52 East Street, Kingston 

    62. Shawniel Mae 
    KINGSTON CENTRAL
    Offence: Shooting with intent against the police committed on August 17, 2021 
    Gang affiliation: Genocide Gang 
    Last known address: 40 Laws Street, Kingston 

    63. David Fowler 
    Alias: Okro Slime, Hot Head 
    KINGSTON CENTRAL
    Offence: Murder committed on January 18, 2019 
    Last known address: 33 Love Lane, Kingston 
    Frequents: Half-Way Tree, Kingston 

    64: Mervin Henry  
    Alias: Biggy 
    KINGSTON CENTRAL
    Offence: Murder committed on January 23, 2016 
    Last known address: 28 Georges Lane, Kingston 
    Gang affiliation: George's Lane Gang 

    65. Shanrick Shevaughn Nugent 
    Alias: Dan Dan 
    KINGSTON CENTRAL
    Offence: Murder committed on July 26, 2014 
    Last known address: August Town, Kingston 
    Gang affiliation: Fleet Street Gang 

    66. Kevin Cole 
    Alias: Kevman 
    KINGSTON EAST
    Offence: Murder committed on Sunday, October 3, 2021 
    Last known address: 17 Glasspole Avenue, Rockfort Kingston 2
    Frequents: St George's Road, Kingston 

    67. Jordan Henry 
    Alias: Jack 
    KINGSTON EAST
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on March 6, 2019 
    Last known address: Bower Bank and Kingston Central 
    Frequents: Allman Town, Kingston 

    68. Andre Robinson 
    Alias: Kemmy 
    KINGSTON EAST
    Offence: Wounding with intent on January 15, 2021 
    Last known address: William Street; Rae Town, Kingston 16 
    Frequents: 29 Chancery Lane, Kingston 

    69. Paul Waite 
    Alias: Poppy 
    KINGSTON EAST
    Offences: Murder and wounding with intent committed on January 2, 2021 
    Last known address: 4 Glasspole Avenue, Kingston 
    Frequents: 22 Harbour Road, Kingston 

    70. Marlon Stephenson 
    Alias: Finger Blacks 
    KINGSTON EAST
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on January 17, 2020 
    Last known address: 20 Hyslop Avenue, Rockfort, Kingston 2 
    Frequents: Bayshore Park, Harbour View, Kingston 

    71. Richard Higgins 
    Alias: Bob 
    KINGSTON EAST
    Offence: Shooting with intent against the police committed on October 15, 2020 along Wellington Street in the vicinity of Sligo Street Kingston 16. 
    Last known address: 3 Wellington Street, Kingston 16 
    Frequents: Jarrett Lane Kingston 2, George's Lane, Central Kingston and Cloverly Road 

    72. Oshane Morris 
    Alias: Chucky 
    ST ANDREW CENTRAL
    Offence: Murder committed on December 15, 2012 at 5 Swallowfield Road 
    Last known address: 1a Bottom River, August Town Kingston 7 
    Gang affiliation: Vietnam Gang  

    73. Alexander Webb 
    Alias: Puppet 
    ST ANDREW CENTRAL
    Offence: Shooting committed on June 18, 2013 along Nanny Boulevard in the vicinity of Mooretown Way, Nannyville 
    Last known address: 4 Moretown Way, Nannyville Gardens, Kingston 3 
    Frequents: Crossroads, Mountain View, Stadium Gardens in St Andrew  

    74. Jordon Henry 
    ST ANDREW CENTRAL
    Offence: Murder committed on June 30, 2019 about 4:30 a.m. along Lady Musgrave Road in the vicinity of premises #26 Kingston 5 
    Last known address: 48 Marverley Avenue, Kingston 10 
    Frequents: Waterfront, downtown Kingston, Waltham Park Road, New Kingston 

    75. Daunte Sutherland 
    Alias: Ash Boy 
    ST ANDREW CENTRAL
    Offence: Murder committed on March 21, 2021 along Dallas Road, Tavern, Kingston 6, St Andrew 
    Last known address: 146 Bedward Gardens, Kingston 7 

    76. Jermaine Smith 
    Alias: Kartel, Gazaman, Worm 
    ST ANDREW NORTH
    Offence: Murder committed on February 22, 2019 in Golden Spring Road, St, Andrew
    Description: Bleached brown complexion, 6 feet and 2 inches tall, slim build, tattoo of a lizard and a skull in middle of chest 
    Frequents: Golden Spring, Lime Edge, Mount James 

    77. Kemar Graham 
    ST ANDREW NORTH
    Offences: Murder committed on July 22, 2009 at Boone Hall District, St Andrew
    Description: Black complexion, about 5 feet and 11 inches tall, sports  low haircut, small face
    Frequents: Boone Hall, Arthur Leon Drive, Golden Spring. 
     

    AREA 5

    78. Kevin Fletcher
    Alias: Tippy
    ST CATHERINE NORTH
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on May 29, 2021 at Barry Main Road, Bog Walk, St Catherine
    Description: Dark complexion, round face, about five feet and ten inches tall.
    Frequents: Victoria District, Linstead, Ewarton and Springvale in St Catherine and Brown's Town in St Ann

    79.  Shamar O'connor
    Alias: Zum
    ST CATHERINE NORTH
    Offence: Wounding with intent committed on February 2, 2018 in Palm Cross, Treadways, Linstead, St Catherine
    Description: About 6 feet tall, medium build, light complexion which appear to be from skin bleaching, straight face, broad nose, thick lips, big mouth and cornrow hairstyle.
    Frequents: Ocho Rios, St Ann; Portmore, St Catherine; Treadways, Linstead, St Catherine; St Mary.

    80. Andy Parkinson
    ST CATHERINE NORTH
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on July 9, 2019 at McCooks Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine
    Description: Dark complexion, stout build, 5 feet tall, straight face, dark lips, twisted hair, about 22 years old, lots of liver spot on body.
    Frequents: McCooks Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine

    81. Alvin Messam
    Alias: Kevin
    ST CATHERINE NORTH
    Offence: Murder committed on April 28, 2018 on White Water Boulevard in Spanish Town, St Catherine
    Description: Over 5 feet 6 inches tall, slim build, dreadlocked hairstyle, straight face, pierced ears.
    Frequents: Tawes Pen, Ellerslie Pen, Williams Lane, Bobby Lane, Spanish Town Market

    82. Junior Brown
    ST CATHERINE NORTH
    Offence: Murder committed on April 15, 2020 in Spring Vale District, Bog Walk, St Catherine
    Description: Brown complexion, medium build, oval-shaped face
    Frequents: Greendale, St Catherine; Manchester

    83. Marlon Barnett
    Alias: Shortman, Jamo
    ST CATHERINE SOUTH
    Offence: Murder committed on February 14, 2014 at Lot #163 Vivaldy Ave, Caymanas Gardens, Site D, Gregory Park
    Description: Suspect now sports a Rastafarian hairstyle and is of bleached brown complexion
    Frequents: West Kingston

    84. Stokely Collings
    Alias: Peppa
    ST CATHERINE SOUTH
    Offence: Murder committed on March 15, 2013 in Zambia, Central Village, St Catherine
    Description: Short, medium build, bearded and with lots of hair on head, brown complexion, seems to be in his 30s.
    Last known addresses: Sam Sharpe Square, St James; Windsor Heights, Central Village, St Catherine

    85.Barington Campbell
    Alias: Coolie, Jason
    ST CATHERINE SOUTH
    Offence: Shooting with intent committed on February 5, 2021 along Central Road, Spaulding Gardens, Central Village, St Catherine
    Description: Long hair, early 20s, light complexion.
    Last known address: Welder of Central Road, Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine

    86. Sheldon Wright
    Alias: Bwoy
    ST CATHERINE SOUTH
    Offence: Murder committed on October 28, 2020 on Manley Lane, Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine
    Description: Dark complexion, slim build about, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, high forehead
    Last known address: 441 Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11

    87. Nesta Morrison
    Alias: Bigga
    ST THOMAS
    Offence: Shooting with intent in relation to police personnel
    Last known address: Review Pen and Tank Weld Hill, Ten Miles Bull Bay, St Thomas
    Frequents: 10 Miles Bull Bay, St Thomas; Harbour View, St Andrew, downtown Kingston

    88. Gowayne Williams
    Aliases: Chris, Nanu
    ST THOMAS
    Offences: Murder and wounding with intent
    Last known address: Yallahs, St Thomas
    Frequents: Truro district, Westmoreland

    HAVE A TIP? CALL THE POLICE

    • Crime Stop - 311
    • Operation Kingfish - 811
    • Police Emergency - 119
    • CIB HQ - 876-929-9256
    • Your Local Police

