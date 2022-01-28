Full List | Police name 88 wanted men across Jamaica
The police division of Hanover has topped the list of 88 wanted men released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Thursday.
Thirteen of the wanted men are from communities in Hanover, which has seen spiralling murders and shootings in recent years.
Fitz Bailey, deputy commissioner of police in charge and crime and security, is appealing for public support to arrested the men.
He says they are believed to be contributing to the spike in murders now 19 per cent above the tally for the similar period last year.
Since the start of the year, more than 100 people have been killed in violent attacks.
Here is the full list of wanted men released by the police on Thursday:
AREA ONE
1. Ricardo Palmar
Alias: Richie
HANOVER
Offence: Murder | Committed August 25, 2017 in Hopewell, Sandy Bay, Hanover
Description: Dark complexion and about 4ft 5 inches tall. He is fat, has a pot belly, shine head and a tattoo on his left hand.
Frequents: Norwood in St, James, Well Lane, Montpellier and Sandy Bay in Hanover
2. Eric Clarke
Alias: Legacy
HANOVER
Offence: Murder committed November 11, 2014 in Cash Hill, Hanover
Description: Dreadlocks, slim build, brown complexion and straight face
Frequents: Cash Hill and Patty Hill in Hanover
3. Vernon Shearer
Alias: Vandam
HANOVER
Offences: Illegal Possession of a firearm, rape, abduction, assault at common law committed December 19, 2011 in Rock Spring, Hanover
Description: Dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet and 9 inches tall
Frequents: March Town, Green Island in Hanover and Negril, Westmoreland
4. Kayon Casselle
Alias: Casper
HANOVER
Offences: Shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravation committed on August 30, 2015 in Woodsland, Hanover
Description: Slim build, dark complexion with low haircut, straight nose and small eyes, tattoo of a scorpion on left side of neck and both ears pierced
Frequents: Guava Walk, Unity Hall in St James and Woodsland, Hanover
5. Richardo Robinson
Aliases: Travis, Charma
HANOVER
Offences: Shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravation committed August 30, 2015, at Woodsland, Hanover.
Description: Dark complexion, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, black low-cut hair.
Frequents: Guava Walk, Unity Hall in St James and Woodsland, Hanover
6. Nicholas Stephens
HANOVER
Offence: Rape committed in Montpellier, Sandy Bay Hanover
Description: Tall, dark, slim build and has low hair cut with head top bald
Frequents: Islington in St Mary, Montpellier and Sandy Bay in Hanover
7. Marvin Strachan
Alias: Jazza
HANOVER
Offence: Rape committed in Montpellier, Sandy Bay, Hanover
Description: Dark brown complexion, broad face, big teeth, medium build, plaited hair and about 5 feet and 6 inches tall.
8. Sheldon Brown
Alias: Gambler
HANOVER
Offence: Wounding intent and robbery with aggravation committed on April 4, 2020 in Santoy District, Hanover.
Description: Dark complexion, dreadlocked hair
Frequents: Orange Bay Estate and Santoy District in Hanover
9. Gibar Griffiths
Alias: Weedy
HANOVER
Offence: Shooting with Intent at Camp Road, Hopewell, Hanover
Description: Fair complexion, slim build and about 5 feet and 9 inches tall
10. Omario James
Alias: Kicksa
HANOVER
Offence: Rape on November 11, 2021 in Kew District, Hanover
Description: Five feet and 5 inches tall, very slim, short, plaited hair, bleached (brown) complexion, small straight face, straight nose
Frequents: Kew district, Hopewell, Johnson Town, Bachelors Hall in Hanover
11. Leon Lloyd Reckard
Alias: Brown Dog
HANOVER
Offence: Rape committed on January 16, 2010 in Cove, Hanover
Description: Black complexion, medium build, round face and about 5ft inches tall
Frequents: Green Island in Hanover and Negril in Westmoreland
12. O'Brien Thomas
HANOVER
Offence: Rape committed in 2012
Description: Short, slim build, dark complexion and low haircut
13. Roy Mitchell
Alias: Laddy, Randy
HANOVER
Offence: Rape and other sexual offences committed in April, 2013
Description: Dark complexion, muscular body, left ear pierced and low-cut hair
Frequents: Sections of Kingston and Sandy Bay, Hanover
14. Kenroy Roach
Alias: Ticka
ST JAMES
Offence: Murder of Jermaine Brown committed on March 6, 2021 in Hopeton district, St James
Description: He is of dark complexion, low-cut hairstyle and is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall
Frequents: Bethel Town in Westmoreland and Hampton in St James
15. Shaquille Nathaniel Brown
Gang affiliated: 1452
ST JAMES
Description: Five feet and 10 inches tall, dark complexion, scar on left cheek
Frequents: Paradise Rowe, Williams Street, Glendevon in the parish of St. James
Offence: Murder committed on April 18, 2019 on William Street, Montego Bay
16. Nickeelo Lewis
Alias: Kino, Jay, Rich Kid
ST JAMES
Offence: Two counts of murder and three counts of shooting with Intent committed January 4, 2022 about 8 p.m. in Ocean Heights, Lilliput, St James
Description: About 24 years old, bleached brown complexion, sports long hairstyle, bearded face, thickly build, 5 feet and 5 inches tall
Frequents: Skate Land, Ocean Heights, Grange Pen and Bugs Bunny all in the Lilliput area of St James
17. Kevin White
Alias: Chucky Don
ST JAMES
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on December 17, 2018 in York Bush, Mt Carey, St James
Frequents: York Bush, Carey Village and Mahogany in St James
Description: About 25 years old, about 6 feet tall, slim build, black complexion, three teardrops tattoo under his right eye, and a tattoo marked “Guck” on his chest
Frequents: York Bush, Carey Village and Mahogany in St James
18. Gerald McNaughton
Alias: Ice, Ice T
ST JAMES
Offence: Murder of Delroy Fisher and wounding with intent of Alwin Burchell committed on November 2, 2021 about 10:30am at New Road, Providence, Flankers, St James
Description: About 5 feet 10 inches tall, dark complexion, medium build with receding hairline
Frequents: Providence, Flankers in St James and Wakefield, Trelawny
19. Andre Hinds
Alias: Bunny
ST JAMES
Offence: Double murder of Rojae Jordon Reid and Anothika Wedderburn and wounding with intent of Maudlyn Jackson committed on November 30, 2020
Associations: Associated with the Delete Squad, Savanna-la-mar.
Frequents: Russia district, Savanna-la-mar and Auldayr district, Bluefields, Westmoreland
20. Moses Ramsey
WESTMORELAND
Offence: Two cases of shooting with intent and one case of wounding with intent
Frequents: Russia District and Burnt Savannah in Savanna-la-mar and Auldayr District Bluefields, Westmoreland
21. Devani Bennett
Alias: Santa
WESTMORELAND
Offence: Murder of Clovis Forrester alias Bredda, committed on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, about 6:30 p.m in Auldayr District, Bluefields, Westmoreland.
Associations: Associated with the Delete Squad, Savanna-la-mar and an associate of Moses Ramsey and Andre Hinds alias Bunny
Frequents: Auldayr District in Bluefields, Westmoreland
22. Kevin Clarke
Alias: Hutch
WESTMORELAND
Offence: Double murder committed on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, on Barracks Road, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland
Associations: Associated with the Gully Banks Gang.
Frequents: Hudson Street, Gully Banks, Russia, Chantilly, Westmoreland
23. Burton Shearer
Alias: Bop
WESTMORELAND
Offence: Murder committed on May 12, 2016 at Church Lincoln District in Grange Hill, Westmoreland
Associations: Baby's mother goes by the alias 'Carole'.
Frequents: Geneva District in Grange Hill, Westmoreland
AREA2
24. Elroy Griffiths
Alias: Greg, Sicky
PORTLAND
Offence: Murder committed on August 20, 2019 in the Olivere Housing Scheme, Buff Bay, Portland
Description: Light brown complexion, slim build, sports low-cut hairstyle.
Frequents: Olivere Housing Scheme, Kildare, Canewood in Portland.
25. Devon Brown
Alias: Blender
PORTLAND
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on Monday, September 28, 2020
Description: Slim build, bleached brown complexion and sports low-cut hairstyle.
Frequents: Nelson Street, Buff Bay, Portland, Buff Bay Town and Brandon Hill, St Mary
26. Maurice Clarke
Alias: Beef
PORTLAND
Offences: Three counts of rape committed between September 2021 and Friday November 5, 2021
Description: Medium build, dark complexion, sports low-cut hair style
Frequents: Manchioneal District, Portland
27. Sadray Travis Burry
Alias: Burry Bwoy
ST MARY
Offence: Murder of Randy Thompson on May 5, 2021 in Friendship District, Islington, St Mary
Description: Light brown complexion, slim build and about five feet and eight inches tall
Frequents: Montego Bay, St James; Basin Hill and Islington, St Mary; Mountain View, St Andrew and Haiti.
28. Jerome Downie
Alias: Dada
ST MARY
Offence: Murder committed on September 09, 2021 on Post Road in Richmond, St Mary
Description: Dark Brown complexion, slim build and about five feet and eight inches tall.
Frequents: Post Road Richmond St. Mary, Montego Bay, St James and Kingston
29. Damion Hitchman
Alias: Wingie
ST MARY
Offence: Murder of Jason McLean of Tremolsworth in Highgate, St Mary
Description: Dark Brown complexion, slim build and about five feet eight inches tall
Frequents: Tremolsworth, Highgate, St Mary, Phase Two, Seaview Gardens, Kingston
30. J'melle Antwon Hooks
ST MARY
Offence: Murder committed about 10:30 a.m on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Heywood Hall, St Mary
Description: Dark brown complexion, stout build and about five feet nine and inches tall.
Frequents: 137 Dandelion Avenue, St Ann's Bay, St Ann
31. Chinloy Sprncer
Alias: Todo
ST MARY
Offence: Murder committed on May 31, 2021 in Days Mountain, Oracabessa, St Mary
Description: Light brown complexion, slim build; about five feet and seven inches tall and sports a corn row hairstyle
Frequents: Days Mountain, Oracabessa St Mary; Port Antonio, Portland; Claremont, St Ann and May Pen, Clarendon
32. Damion Christopher Boyd
ST MARY
Offence: Wounding with intent committed on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Cudjoe Bridge, Islington, St Mary
Description: Dark brown complexion, slim build and about five feet and nine inches tall. He sports a low-cut hairstyle
Frequents: Barclay's Town in Gayle, St Mary and Moneague, St Ann
33. Alrick Scott
ST MARY
Offence: Rape committed on January 7, 2015 in Bamboo Corner, St Mary
Description: Dark Brown complexion, slim build and about six feet tall
Frequents: Bamboo Corner, Belfield, Cromwell Land and Highgate in St Mary and May Pen in Clarendon
34. Manton Brown
Alias: Banton
ST CATHERINE
Offences: Murder committed on April 27, 2017 along Borelias Boulevard near Gregory Park, Watson Grove; two other counts of murder and wounding with intent
Description: About 6 feet tall, dark complexion, slim build
Frequents: Brown's Town and Sturge Town in St Ann and Linstead in St Catherine
Last known address: Aries Close in Watson Grove, Portmore, St Catherine
35. Brian Forbes
Alias: QQ
ST ANN
Offence: Double murder committed on Saturday, April 25, 2015 about 4:45 a.m at Drumiliy District, St Ann
Last known address: Drumily District, Claremont
Frequents: Suspect said to be living in the wild and not at any given location
36. Albert Dyer
Alias: Mojo
ST ANN
Offence: Murder committed on Saturday, April 10, 2010 in Douglas Castle, St Ann
Last known address: Douglas Castle, St Ann
Frequents: Douglas Castle, St Ann
37. Nickoy Cunningham
Alias; Hype
ST ANN
Offence: Murder committed on Friday, April 08, 2016 at Belle Aire, Runaway Bay, St Ann about 9:30 p.m
Last known address: Belle Aire, Runaway Bay, St Ann
Frequents: The North Coast and Brown's Town in the parish of St Ann
38. Christopher Brown
ST ANN
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on Friday December 9, 2016 about 8:50 a.m in Steer Town, St Ann
Last known address: Steer Town, St Ann; Princess Street, Kingston; Majestic Gardens, Kingston 11
Frequents: The North Coast and Brown's Town, St Ann as well as Spanish Town and Kingston
39. Dwayne Christie
Alias: Cojack
ST ANN
Offence: Murder committed on September 30, 2016 about 4:30 p.m. in Davis Town, Cave Valley, St Ann
Last known address: Davis Town, Cave Valley, St Ann
Frequents: Cave Valley, St Ann and Spaldings, Manchester
AREA 3
40. Romaine Murray
Alias: John Tom
CLARENDON
Offence: Shooting with intent committed April 19, 2019 in Comfort District, Osbourne Store, Clarendon
Frequents: Bucknor, Comfort, Milk River, Osbourne Store, Four Paths in Clarendon
School attended: Osborne Store All-Age
41. Steve Leonard Francis
CLARENDON
Offence: Murder committed on July 22, 2019 on Sunset Crescent, Four Paths, Clarendon
Description: About 5 feet and 7 inches tall, medium build, low-cut hairstyle, walks with a limp. Known diabetic. Has pierced ears.
Last Known Address: Sunset Crescent, Four Paths, Clarendon
Frequents: Bucknor, Comfort, Milk River, Osbourne Store, Four Paths in Clarendon
42. Panif Broomfield
Alias: Chang
CLARENDON
Offences: Shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation of a police sergeant committed in May Pen, Clarendon |
Description: Brown complexion, medium build, brown eyes, about 6 feet and 4 inches tall, scar to lower right hand and tattoos on both hands
Last known address: Buzz Rock Effortville, Clarendon
43. Collin Bailey
Alias: Alex or Foodie
CLARENDON
Offence: Shooting with intent against the police committed March 13, 2020 on Bryant's Crescent, May Pen, Clarendon
Description: Dark complexion, slim build, is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and sports low-cut hairstyle
Last known address: Bucknor District, May Pen, Clarendon
44. Othniel Andre Smith
CLARENDON
Offence: Murder committed November 23, 2015 on Lawson Boulevard, Four Paths, Clarendon
Frequents: Four Paths, Clarendon
Last known address: Lawson Boulevard, Four Paths, Clarendon
45. Kertell Marvel Shand
Alias: Dennis
CLARENDON
Offence: Murder committed August 14, 2016 in Scotts Bottom, Milk River, Clarendon
Description: Rastafarian, brown complexion, medium build and about 5 feet and 7 inches tall
Last known address: Scott Bottom District, Milk River, Clarendon
46. Dwayne Butler
Alias: Tez
CLARENDON
Offence: Murder committed February 03, 2011 on Hazard Drive, May Pen, Clarendon
Description: 5 feet tall, medium build and very black
Last known address: Farm-Effortville, Clarendon
47. Alton Gordon
CLARENDON
Offence: Murder and shooting with intent against the police
Description: Fair complexion, slim build, big nose and low-cut hair
Last Known Address: Bunkers Hill, Frankfield, Clarendon
48. Sekhomi Bennett
Alias: Ginger, Sickie
MANCHESTER
Offence: Murder, Shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm
Gang affiliation: Grey Ground Gang
Last known address: Comfort District, Manchester
49. Assagar Martin
Alias: Asa
MANCHESTER
Offence: Shooting and wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm
Last known address: Highway Drive, Greenvale, and Bellefield in Manchester
Gang affiliation: 100 Man/Gaza Gang
50. Romaine Reid
MANCHESTER
Offence: Robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm
Last known address: Corner Street, Waltham, Manchester
51. Shawane Shamar Rose
Alias: Bookie
MANCHESTER
Offence: Murder, shooting and wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm
Last known address: Texas, Top Greenvale, Manchester
Gang affiliation: 100 Man/Gaza Gang
52. Krishna Barrett
ST ELIZABETH
Offence: Murder of Isaiah Dixon committed July 17, 2021 in Holland District, St Elizabeth
Last known address: Holland District, St Elizabeth
Frequents: Haughton, Lacovia, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth and Seaview in Kingston
53. Alex Anthony McDonald
ST ELIZABETH
Offence: Murder committed on November 11, 2021 about 8:10 pm on Water Lane, Junction, St Elizabeth
Last known address: Water Lane, Bull Savannah, St Elizabeth
Frequents: Alligator Pond, Todd Town, Port Henderson Plaza, Portmore
54. Eric Campbell
Alias: Fross
ST ELIZABETH
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on September 07, 2018 about 12:20 p.m in Fyffes Pen, St Elizabeth
Last known address: Fyffe's Pen, St Elizabeth
Frequents: Fyffe's Pen, St Elizabeth
55. Dujon Wright
Aliases: Dujie or Sojie
ST ELIZABETH
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on June 8, 2019 in Peacock Heights, New Town, St Elizabeth
Last known address: New Town, St Elizabeth
Frequents: Peacock Heights, New Town Housing Scheme, St Elizabeth and the country of Haiti
AREA 4
56. Jevaugn Ford
Alias: Jevy
ST ANDREW SOUTH
Offence: Murder committed: August 29, 2019 about 1:30 p.m. in Ferry District, St Andrew
Last known address: Ferry District, St Andrew
Frequents: Linstead, St Catherine
57. Oneil Cunningham
Alias: Biggs
ST ANDREW SOUTH
Offence: Murder committed on June 1, 2017
Last known address: Ferry District, St Andrew
Frequents: Barbican, St Andrew; Portmore and Linstead in St Catherine
58. Shantoney Cardis
Alias: Chassy or Tywan
ST ANDREW SOUTH
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on November 6, 2017
Last known address: Waltham Park Road, Kingston
Frequents: Union Gardens, Whispers Hotel along Gretna Green Avenue off Waltham Park Road, Harbour View, York Avenue and Mongoose Town
59. Albert Mitchell
Alias: Ballie
ST ANDREW SOUTH
Offence: Murder committed on November 2, 2021
Gang Affiliation: Unruly Gang
Frequents: Henley Road, Varma Road, Riverton City and Olympic Way
60. Raheem Brown
Alias: Berger
ST ANDREW SOUTH
Offence: Murder committed on the March 30, 2019
Gang Affiliation: Crescent Road Gang (Rat Bat)
Last known address: Crescent Road, Kingston
61. Everton McDonald
Alias: Eva
KINGSTON CENTRAL
Offence: Murder committed on November 3, 2020
Description: Dark brown complexion, medium build, 6 feet tall, tattoos on left breast, shoulder, and right hand (scorpion)
Last known address: 52 East Street, Kingston
62. Shawniel Mae
KINGSTON CENTRAL
Offence: Shooting with intent against the police committed on August 17, 2021
Gang affiliation: Genocide Gang
Last known address: 40 Laws Street, Kingston
63. David Fowler
Alias: Okro Slime, Hot Head
KINGSTON CENTRAL
Offence: Murder committed on January 18, 2019
Last known address: 33 Love Lane, Kingston
Frequents: Half-Way Tree, Kingston
64: Mervin Henry
Alias: Biggy
KINGSTON CENTRAL
Offence: Murder committed on January 23, 2016
Last known address: 28 Georges Lane, Kingston
Gang affiliation: George's Lane Gang
65. Shanrick Shevaughn Nugent
Alias: Dan Dan
KINGSTON CENTRAL
Offence: Murder committed on July 26, 2014
Last known address: August Town, Kingston
Gang affiliation: Fleet Street Gang
66. Kevin Cole
Alias: Kevman
KINGSTON EAST
Offence: Murder committed on Sunday, October 3, 2021
Last known address: 17 Glasspole Avenue, Rockfort Kingston 2
Frequents: St George's Road, Kingston
67. Jordan Henry
Alias: Jack
KINGSTON EAST
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on March 6, 2019
Last known address: Bower Bank and Kingston Central
Frequents: Allman Town, Kingston
68. Andre Robinson
Alias: Kemmy
KINGSTON EAST
Offence: Wounding with intent on January 15, 2021
Last known address: William Street; Rae Town, Kingston 16
Frequents: 29 Chancery Lane, Kingston
69. Paul Waite
Alias: Poppy
KINGSTON EAST
Offences: Murder and wounding with intent committed on January 2, 2021
Last known address: 4 Glasspole Avenue, Kingston
Frequents: 22 Harbour Road, Kingston
70. Marlon Stephenson
Alias: Finger Blacks
KINGSTON EAST
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on January 17, 2020
Last known address: 20 Hyslop Avenue, Rockfort, Kingston 2
Frequents: Bayshore Park, Harbour View, Kingston
71. Richard Higgins
Alias: Bob
KINGSTON EAST
Offence: Shooting with intent against the police committed on October 15, 2020 along Wellington Street in the vicinity of Sligo Street Kingston 16.
Last known address: 3 Wellington Street, Kingston 16
Frequents: Jarrett Lane Kingston 2, George's Lane, Central Kingston and Cloverly Road
72. Oshane Morris
Alias: Chucky
ST ANDREW CENTRAL
Offence: Murder committed on December 15, 2012 at 5 Swallowfield Road
Last known address: 1a Bottom River, August Town Kingston 7
Gang affiliation: Vietnam Gang
73. Alexander Webb
Alias: Puppet
ST ANDREW CENTRAL
Offence: Shooting committed on June 18, 2013 along Nanny Boulevard in the vicinity of Mooretown Way, Nannyville
Last known address: 4 Moretown Way, Nannyville Gardens, Kingston 3
Frequents: Crossroads, Mountain View, Stadium Gardens in St Andrew
74. Jordon Henry
ST ANDREW CENTRAL
Offence: Murder committed on June 30, 2019 about 4:30 a.m. along Lady Musgrave Road in the vicinity of premises #26 Kingston 5
Last known address: 48 Marverley Avenue, Kingston 10
Frequents: Waterfront, downtown Kingston, Waltham Park Road, New Kingston
75. Daunte Sutherland
Alias: Ash Boy
ST ANDREW CENTRAL
Offence: Murder committed on March 21, 2021 along Dallas Road, Tavern, Kingston 6, St Andrew
Last known address: 146 Bedward Gardens, Kingston 7
76. Jermaine Smith
Alias: Kartel, Gazaman, Worm
ST ANDREW NORTH
Offence: Murder committed on February 22, 2019 in Golden Spring Road, St, Andrew
Description: Bleached brown complexion, 6 feet and 2 inches tall, slim build, tattoo of a lizard and a skull in middle of chest
Frequents: Golden Spring, Lime Edge, Mount James
77. Kemar Graham
ST ANDREW NORTH
Offences: Murder committed on July 22, 2009 at Boone Hall District, St Andrew
Description: Black complexion, about 5 feet and 11 inches tall, sports low haircut, small face
Frequents: Boone Hall, Arthur Leon Drive, Golden Spring.
AREA 5
78. Kevin Fletcher
Alias: Tippy
ST CATHERINE NORTH
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on May 29, 2021 at Barry Main Road, Bog Walk, St Catherine
Description: Dark complexion, round face, about five feet and ten inches tall.
Frequents: Victoria District, Linstead, Ewarton and Springvale in St Catherine and Brown's Town in St Ann
79. Shamar O'connor
Alias: Zum
ST CATHERINE NORTH
Offence: Wounding with intent committed on February 2, 2018 in Palm Cross, Treadways, Linstead, St Catherine
Description: About 6 feet tall, medium build, light complexion which appear to be from skin bleaching, straight face, broad nose, thick lips, big mouth and cornrow hairstyle.
Frequents: Ocho Rios, St Ann; Portmore, St Catherine; Treadways, Linstead, St Catherine; St Mary.
80. Andy Parkinson
ST CATHERINE NORTH
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on July 9, 2019 at McCooks Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine
Description: Dark complexion, stout build, 5 feet tall, straight face, dark lips, twisted hair, about 22 years old, lots of liver spot on body.
Frequents: McCooks Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine
81. Alvin Messam
Alias: Kevin
ST CATHERINE NORTH
Offence: Murder committed on April 28, 2018 on White Water Boulevard in Spanish Town, St Catherine
Description: Over 5 feet 6 inches tall, slim build, dreadlocked hairstyle, straight face, pierced ears.
Frequents: Tawes Pen, Ellerslie Pen, Williams Lane, Bobby Lane, Spanish Town Market
82. Junior Brown
ST CATHERINE NORTH
Offence: Murder committed on April 15, 2020 in Spring Vale District, Bog Walk, St Catherine
Description: Brown complexion, medium build, oval-shaped face
Frequents: Greendale, St Catherine; Manchester
83. Marlon Barnett
Alias: Shortman, Jamo
ST CATHERINE SOUTH
Offence: Murder committed on February 14, 2014 at Lot #163 Vivaldy Ave, Caymanas Gardens, Site D, Gregory Park
Description: Suspect now sports a Rastafarian hairstyle and is of bleached brown complexion
Frequents: West Kingston
84. Stokely Collings
Alias: Peppa
ST CATHERINE SOUTH
Offence: Murder committed on March 15, 2013 in Zambia, Central Village, St Catherine
Description: Short, medium build, bearded and with lots of hair on head, brown complexion, seems to be in his 30s.
Last known addresses: Sam Sharpe Square, St James; Windsor Heights, Central Village, St Catherine
85.Barington Campbell
Alias: Coolie, Jason
ST CATHERINE SOUTH
Offence: Shooting with intent committed on February 5, 2021 along Central Road, Spaulding Gardens, Central Village, St Catherine
Description: Long hair, early 20s, light complexion.
Last known address: Welder of Central Road, Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine
86. Sheldon Wright
Alias: Bwoy
ST CATHERINE SOUTH
Offence: Murder committed on October 28, 2020 on Manley Lane, Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine
Description: Dark complexion, slim build about, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, high forehead
Last known address: 441 Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11
87. Nesta Morrison
Alias: Bigga
ST THOMAS
Offence: Shooting with intent in relation to police personnel
Last known address: Review Pen and Tank Weld Hill, Ten Miles Bull Bay, St Thomas
Frequents: 10 Miles Bull Bay, St Thomas; Harbour View, St Andrew, downtown Kingston
88. Gowayne Williams
Aliases: Chris, Nanu
ST THOMAS
Offences: Murder and wounding with intent
Last known address: Yallahs, St Thomas
Frequents: Truro district, Westmoreland
HAVE A TIP? CALL THE POLICE
- Crime Stop - 311
- Operation Kingfish - 811
- Police Emergency - 119
- CIB HQ - 876-929-9256
- Your Local Police
