Criminals impersonate police superintendent, rob and assault victims

Criminals have reportedly stolen the identity of police superintendent Hopton Nicholson and other people and have been luring unsuspecting victims.

The police say criminals have been using the name and photographs of the superintendent and others to create fake pages on several platforms and dating sites.

The victims, believing that they are communicating with the senior cop, have reportedly been lured to various places across the corporate area, St Catherine and St Mary where they are tricked, robbed and in some instances, sexually assaulted.

So far, investigators have identified 11 persons across three parishes who fell victim to these illegal activities.

The police say Nicholson has stated that the accounts connected to these criminal incidents do not belong to him.

He is reportedly cooperating with investigators from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch who are probing a case of identity theft.

The police are appealing to people to be extremely vigilant when communicating with others online, especially those they are meeting for the first time in the digital space.

