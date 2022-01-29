Men arrested, gun seized after cops fired on in New Market

The police have apprehended a group of men and recovered an illegal firearm after they allegedly fired at cops in New Market, St Elizabeth, last evening.

During the confrontation a bullet was fired into a police service vehicle, piercing the windscreen.

No injuries were reported.

Swift response and a collaborative effort between the St Elizabeth police and their Westmoreland counterparts resulted in the capture of the men and the seizure of the firearm.

The police say investigations are ongoing.

