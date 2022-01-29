Motorists protest rumble strips on Norman Manley Boulevard

Janet Silvera/Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Taxi operators and other motorists have blocked the popular Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, Westmoreland, protesting the erection of rumble strips along the busy thoroughfare.

The rumble strips are intended to reduce speed along the roadway which has been the scene of multiple fatal crashes.

They insist that the speed bumps there are adequate.

The drivers say the strips erected this morning, could damage the front-end of their vehicles.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"Wi nuh wah nutten else inna the road unless somebody come talk to wi," said one of the protesting motorists.

They also say their travel times have been significantly reduced because of the additional speed bumps.

"It can't work. We are changing front end three times per year. Coupled with road traffic fees, licensing, and other expenses for our vehicles."

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com