Negril chamber says rumble strips helping to cut deadly speeding

Janet Silvera, Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Negril Chamber of Commerce believes the controversial rumble strips on the Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, Westmoreland may be effective in reducing deadly speeding on the thoroughfare.

Today, motorists protested the erection of the strips saying they are damaging the front-end of their vehicles.

But president of the Negril chamber, Richard Wallace told The Gleaner that traffic lights, medians and pedestrian crossings, have all failed in a bid to cut speeding on the thoroughfare.

He also said the recent death of a security guard in a traffic crash caused by speeding, highlights the need for an urgent response.

In the past 18 months, there have been 10 serious crashes on the boulevard.

The chamber has been advocating for the authorities to counter the speeding issue, but Wallace maintains that the group had no say in the decision to erect rumble strips.

"We were only informed a few days before that they're installing the rumble strips," said Wallace in reference to the National Works Agency.

The new strips were placed in front of major hotels in the resort town: Azul Beach Resort and RIU.

Dwight Smith, a tour operator, said the rumble strips could cause more crashes and tire damage.

“A the first me ever use so much brake since mi born,” he claimed.

The speed limit in the area is 50 kilometres per hour, but motorists often flout the rule.

Ashley Anguin contributed to this story.

