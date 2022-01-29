Power issue leaves several Westmoreland communities without water

The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers served by the Darliston Units at the Roaring River Treatment Plant in Westmoreland are without water because of a power supply issue at the facilities.

Affected areas:

Roaring River

Cornwall Mountain

Barneyside

Water Works

Whithorn

Caledonia

Darliston

Cottage

Enfield

Strawberry

Big Woods

The NWC says its power supplier has been notified.

However, it could not say when full operations will resume.

