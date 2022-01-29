St James police seize two high-powered rifles, ammunition

The police last night seized two high-powered weapons and more than 300 rounds of ammunition in Birch Hill, St James.

According to the police, an AK-47, an American Tactical rifle and the ammunition were seized about 6:45 p.m.

They say while cops were on foot patrol, a man was seen getting out of a BMW motor car with a box.

The police say the men dropped the box, ran back to his vehicle and sped off on approach of the cops.

The police say the box was searched and the weapons and ammunition found.

