Suspected MoBay serial rapist arrested

The police have arrested a suspected serial rapist in Montego Bay, St James.

According to reports, the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is now probing at least eight cases in which he may be involved.

These cases occurred in the Union Street, Barnett Street and Fairview areas of the parish.

Investigators say on Wednesday, a police team was responding to sounds of a woman screaming in the Fairview area of Montego Bay when they caught the suspect.

Investigators are encouraging persons who may have been victims of sexual assault to contact CISOCA at 876-952-4997 or 876-952-3572.

