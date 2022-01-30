11 more COVID deaths, 460 new cases

Jamaica has recorded another 11 COVID-related deaths.

They occurred January 23 to 28, the Health Ministry reported Sunday.

The ages of the deceased ranged from 31 years to 91.

In the meantime, the Health Ministry said there were 460 new cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 34.6 per cent.

A total of 2,469 tests were done.

Case breakdown

* Kingston and St Andrew - 74

* St Catherine - 69

* St Ann - 63

* St James - 58

* Clarendon - 41

* Manchester - 28

* Westmoreland - 27

* Trelawny - 22

* Portland - 21

* St Thomas - 21

* St Mary - 18

* St Elizabeth - 11

* Hanover - 7

The Health Ministry says 515 people tested positive for COVID have been hospitalised with 120 moderately ill, 44 severely ill and 33 critical.

