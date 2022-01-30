Creating happy times

Time doesn’t only fly when you’re having fun; the last two years have taught us that lesson. We are already at the end of the first month of 2022, and we can attest to the fact that if we don’t manage our time, someone or something else will manage it for us. Every moment is a gift from God that must be managed wisely. If we manage our time the way God tells us, He will manage our life for us.

Here are a few healthy tips we can use to help us manage our time well:

a. Make a to-do list.

b. Prioritise the list based on what God has said to you or what you think God would be pleased with.

c. Choose your tasks. Don’t let them choose you.

d. Determine the time allotted to each task.

e. Treat your time as valuable, so don’t spend it carelessly.

f. Don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today.

g. Build breathing room into your schedule.

We shouldn’t complain that we don’t have enough time to spend with family and friends because we’ve got exactly the same amount of time as everyone else. It comes down to managing our time and ourselves wisely.

It is God’s will for us to enjoy the time we have. We must build into our schedule time for good meaningful things like taking care of ourselves, our family, and our relationship with God. God wants us to have the best life possible so there are some measures we need to put in place to achieve this.

First, we must say ‘NO’ to time robbers. What this means is that we need to create boundaries in our lives because the truth is that there will always be something else to do. Jesus had to say no at times. If we are going to have balance in our lives, we are going to have to learn the power of the word ‘NO’.

When we say no appropriately, we’re leaving more time for the other things that also matter. Nobody on their deathbed ever said, “I wish I had spent more time at work.”

Sometimes, because you are young and single or don’t have children, the boss will often ask you to work late over everybody else. You then end up turning down spending time with friends. After a while, your friends will stop inviting you out, and you miss the chance to grow strong friendships. We need to learn to say no to some of the things that take us away from our family and other important things.

Another thing that we need to be intentional about is saying yes to happy memories. Do things that increase happiness and good memories. It doesn’t have to be expensive. Get creative and find budget-friendly ways to have enjoyable activities. If you are single, it is a good time to find out who you are, go out on adventures, and hang out with friends. Be deliberate about creating some good stories for your old age. Doing these things can prevent burnout, enhance creativity, make us happier, and improve self-esteem.

If you have children, remember that they are only going to be with you for a few years, so you must make the most of the time. Our health is also critical, therefore, we should create an environment that lessens our stress.

We have to make the most of right now. James 4:14 (NCV) tells us, “… you do not know what will happen tomorrow. Your life is like a mist. You can see it for a short time, but then it goes away.”