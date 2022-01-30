Donna Morris moves to a new mindset

“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” Romans: 12:2

Having been set free from the self-sabotaging grip of fear and rejection, Donna Morris hopes to spread the good news that saved her life with others who may be struggling.

She proudly declared that through the power of God’s Word, anyone can be shifted from limitations caused by abandonment and anxiety into their God-given purpose.

For a wider reach, the Christian minister has penned a 10-chapter book called Moved to a New Mindset, in which she intends to share with the world her journey to renewal and the scriptures that helped along the way.

“It is possible for you to make that faith move and walk into what God has in store. Moving to a new mindset will allow you to discover that you can let go of the past, hold on to God’s promises, expose your scars, and slay Goliaths,” she said, adding that the book is for everyone who is desirous of discovering the powerful purpose for their lives.

Morris indicated that she has had her fair share of setbacks owing to abandonment and fear. However, taking a step of faith, she enrolled in a course on mind renewal, offered by the Restoration of the Breach without Borders.

“Upon completion, I thought I was only submitting my operational manual, but God flipped the script and showed me the clear path that He was leading me to write,” she said, describing her encounter with the course and its teacher, Leostone Morrison, as a divine set up.

The minister of the Word and Member of the Church of the United Missions (Beulah) in Kingston, shared that through the course, she came to the understanding that she had been living with impoverished thoughts for many years.

Sharing a memory testifying her once limited thoughts, Morris said, “My husband and I had purchased our quad; however, for over two decades, we did not make any move to do home improvement. Fortunately, on Sunday, December 3, 2017, Rev Kevon Vidal from Worship House Restoration Ministries visited our church and delivered the message entitled, Today is the Day, New Beginning. It was a now Word as immediately, I was shifted to a new mindset.”

She told Family and Religion that the following day saw her at the National Housing Trust, inquiring about loans that were available to her.

“To my surprise, I was more than qualified. That is what limitations do. They bar you from a great future … my God. Even the customer care officer’s comments were, ‘Where have you been? You are more than qualified.’ I have come to face the reality that the greatest war we will ever fight is that of the mind. Therefore, it is imperative that we daily renew our minds with the Word of God,” she said.

Morris, who is now a certified mentor, revealed that on many other occasions, feelings of fear and rejection have prevented her from accessing that which she deserved, maximising on her purpose and living to her full potential - but no more.

“I have stepped out in bold exploits. I have embraced a new mindset. Moved to a New Mindset will assist every reader to refuse a mind that is impoverished and choose one that is wealthy. You can be bold in standing against negative thoughts. Do not settle for a life of mediocrity,” she encouraged, sharing that the book can be accessed in paperback and Kindle versions on Amazon or via contact with her at donnamorris431@gmail.com.