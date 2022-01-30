DPP hands over legal opinion in Floyd Green no-movement day matter

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn has now handed over to the police, her legal opinion in the Floyd Green no-movement day matter.

Green, who was the agriculture minister, was captured on video at a September birthday party at the R Hotel in St Andrew on a day when movement was restricted under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) as part of the COVID containment measures.

Llewellyn said her opinion was presented to the police on Friday.

She told The Gleaner that it is at least eight pages.

Last year, Fitz Bailey, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the crime and security portfolio indicated an August 11, 2021 amendment to the order under the DRMA removed the requirement for exempted people like government officials to only move on lockdown days in the course of their duties.

"There's a carte blanche ability to move by these individuals including ministers of government," said Bailey.

Today, Llewellyn declined to say how much this impacted her legal opinion.

Green last year resigned as agriculture minister after the video went viral.

Councillor for the Mona Division in St Andrew Bellamy, and Green's associate Gabrielle Hylton were also at the party.

They also resigned from several state boards.

However, in January Green was reappointed to the Cabinet, this time as a minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

What the DRMA says:

Persons permitted to leave their abode or place of residence during the specified hours during the relevant periods:

The holder of an office, OR for the purposes of the employment, service, activity or authorisation, or duties (as the case may be) described below:

1. The holder of any of the following offices:

(a) the office of Governor-General;

(b) office as a member of either House of Parliament;

(c) office as a member of the Judiciary.

