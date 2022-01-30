Four charged with Westmoreland firearm seizure

The Westmoreland police have now charged the four men who were yesterday arrested after they were held allegedly with an illegal firearm.

The police say the chrome and black 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition was found in the car in which the men were travelling.

The car was intercepted along the Frome main road in Westmoreland around midday.

Arrested and charged:

Andre Scott, 18-year-old auto mechanic of Lennox Bigwoods in Westmoreland

Nigel Walton, 21-year-old construction worker of Charles Town in St Mary

Damion Wright, 28-year-old fisherman of Whitehouse, Westmoreland

Micheal Halwell 39-year-old , taxi operator of Black River in St. Elizabeth

The Whithorn police say about 12:06 p.m, a police team was on patrol when a vehicle with the men aboard was intercepted, searched and the weapon found.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The vehicle and the firearm and ammunition have been seized for processing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com