Four charged with Westmoreland firearm seizure
The Westmoreland police have now charged the four men who were yesterday arrested after they were held allegedly with an illegal firearm.
The police say the chrome and black 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition was found in the car in which the men were travelling.
The car was intercepted along the Frome main road in Westmoreland around midday.
Arrested and charged:
- Andre Scott, 18-year-old auto mechanic of Lennox Bigwoods in Westmoreland
- Nigel Walton, 21-year-old construction worker of Charles Town in St Mary
- Damion Wright, 28-year-old fisherman of Whitehouse, Westmoreland
- Micheal Halwell 39-year-old , taxi operator of Black River in St. Elizabeth
The Whithorn police say about 12:06 p.m, a police team was on patrol when a vehicle with the men aboard was intercepted, searched and the weapon found.
The vehicle and the firearm and ammunition have been seized for processing.
