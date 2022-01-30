Hope for a hurting world

MIKE TOWN, Manchester:

"For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another. For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself." Galations 5: 13-14

AS INDIVIDUALS continue to seek strength to press on during what has been described as one of the most difficult periods, Pastor of the Mike Town District of Seventh-day Adventist Church, Chavrone Clarke, believes that it is necessary to cater to the holistic needs of individuals and not just the spiritual.

Though just over two years into his pastoral role, Clarke said he has been actively engaged in ministry for over 20 years and recognised from early the passion he had to meet people's needs through Jesus Christ.

With responsibility for five churches, within various communities, Clarke said he has witnessed first-hand the effects of a hurting world and what is needed to bring peace to troubled souls.

"Times like these are not easy at all because as I go out and interact with persons in the communities, almost everywhere. people are hurting. They are vulnerable, and they have been touched one way or another by the pandemic. They need hope, they need reassurance and are searching for peace of mind. and that is where the church is actively engaged in finding these person and meeting their needs,"

These needs, he said, take in into account not just spiritual enrichment, but the basic necessities of food, clothes, and even financial assistance.

"I believe people are more in need now than they have ever been. They need money to send children to school, they have no food, not even a little rice to satisfy their hunger, no job, and the ministry the church carried out before the pandemic has been intensified."

This, he said, has fuelled service above self for everyone who acknowledges that to whom much is given, much is expected.

"I must acknowledge the Manchester Lay Workers Federation, an arm of the SDA Church that trains and equips ordinary Christians to be effective ministers for Christ. The president was physically with us throughout last year in visitation, community service, and in the distribution of over 700 care packages throughout the district and the certifying of 50 persons through partnership with HEART NSTA Trust," he said.

Additionally, the leader revealed that they were able to distribute over 250 items of clothing, shoes, furniture to those in dire need, and a few tablets to children who were unable to access online class.

"Our churches are very limited on resources as rural churches that depend on the generosity of the members. What we all realised was that it was a time that people were in need. Our mandate is transforming lives, making a difference, and that became literal to us."

He said it was the intention of the churches not to allow anyone within their reach to go to bed hungry.

"Sometimes in the nights I have to drive out when I get a call that a family is in need, they don't have any food. We have to get some grocery and go in our pantry to ensure the need is met."

Even as the physical needs were being met, the pastor said the yearning for spiritual food was also felt.

"During the period of online church, we were reminded that we had to have a consistent, physical presence in the communities for both members who were unable to log on and non-members, and so we went door to door.

He said as a result of this consistent effort, over 100 individuals were baptised last year.

"Seeing people's lives changing before my very eyes, seeing them accepting Jesus Christ, and seeing who they became after has been rewarding ... . It takes a lot physically, emotionally, and also spiritually, but at the end of the day, the rewards far outweigh the pressures," Clarke said.

As the world pushes forward into a new age, the pastor said it is his hope that we have a firm foundation in the One who continues to assure us of His unconditional love.

"I have great hope for the future because my hope is in Christ Jesus. Yes, the future may seem dismal, uncertain, and frightening, but God has promised in His word that He will never leave us or forsake us ... Now more than ever, we are actively engaged in reaching every individual within reach as we continue to minister."