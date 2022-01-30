NSWMA boss under probe after fatal crash

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

Audley Gordon, the executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority, is the subject of a police investigation following the death of a pedestrian.

Gordon was driving his Toyota Prado SUV along the toll road, near Linstead in St Catherine, when the crash occurred about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Gordon underwent a breathalyser test and has been cautioned for prosecution.

When contacted today, Gordon requested that he be called back later.

There have been four road crash fatalities in the St Catherine North Police Division this month.

As at January 28, some 30 persons were killed in 24 crashes, the Road Safety Unit reported on Friday.

The incidence of deadly crashes has decreased by four per cent while fatalities increased by three per cent when compared with the similar period in 2021.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com

