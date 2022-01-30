Police statistics show 132 murders in 29 days

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that 132 people have been murdered in the first 29 days of January.

This compares with 129 for the similar period in 2021.

Of the 19 police divisions, Portland is the only one without a murder.

However, St James tops the list with 29 followed by Westmoreland with a 600 per cent increase at 14, St Catherine North 12 and St Catherine South 11.

All other serious crimes – robbery, shooting, rape and break-in – have been trending down.

Following a meeting with the Cabinet last week, the Police High Command has said it will embark on several activities to respond to the murder surge.

