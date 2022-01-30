Public viewing of late musician Robbie Shakespeare set for February 6 

Public viewing of the body of late Reggae musician and record producer, Robbie Shakespeare of Sly and Robbie fame has been set for Sunday, February 6.

Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange says the body of the bassist will be at the National Indoor Sports Centre from midday to 3pm.

Condolence books will also be opened at the centre.

“We know that members of the public have been waiting for a chance to say goodbye to Robbie, who — along with Sly — has contributed so much to our music," said Grange.

The funeral and interment will be attended by close family and friends and will not be open to the general public.

However, arrangements will be made for live streaming of the service on social media and PBCJ on Monday, February 7.

Shakespeare died in December.

He had reportedly been ailing for some time and had undergone a surgical operation related to his kidneys.

He was living overseas and was in hospital in Florida.

