Update | DPP rules against charges in Floyd Green no-movement day party case

The Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended that there should be no charges against Government Minister Floyd Green, Mona Division Councillor Andrew Bellamy or other no-movement day party goers at the R Hotel in St Andrew in September.

However, she reportedly believes that prosecution may be initiated against the hotel.

The DPP's full legal opinion is to be released soon.

Green, who was the agriculture minister, was captured on video at the September birthday party on a day when movement was restricted under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) as part of the COVID containment measures.

Green last year resigned as agriculture minister after the video went viral.

However, in January he was reappointed to the Cabinet, this time as a minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Bellamy and Green's associate Gabrielle Hylton also resigned from several state boards.

Last year, Fitz Bailey, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the crime and security portfolio indicated an August 11, 2021 amendment to the order under the DRMA removed the requirement for exempted people like government officials to only move on lockdown days in the course of their duties.

"There's a carte blanche ability to move by these individuals including ministers of government," said Bailey.

