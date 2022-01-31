410 new COVID-19 cases, eight more fatalities

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, moving the tally to 2,658.

The deceased are:

* An 82-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 77-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 89-year-old male from Clarendon

* A 91-year-old male from Clarendon

* A 75-year-old male from St Elizabeth, whose death of previously under investigation

* A 77-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* An 87-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* An 85-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the deaths occurred between January 9 and 29.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 399.

Meanwhile, there were 410 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 95 years, pushing the total to 124,512 with 7,864 being active.

Of the new cases, 252 are women and 157 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 92

* St Catherine - 51

* St James - 44

* Westmoreland - 34

* Clarendon - 33

* St Mary - 27

* Manchester - 24

* St Elizabeth - 24

* St Ann - 19

* Hanover - 19

* St Thomas - 17

* Trelawny – 11

* Portland - 5

A total of 2,607 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 33%.

In the meantime, there were 346 more recoveries, increasing the total to 70,003.

Some 501 persons are in hospital with 141 being moderately ill, 53 severely ill and 24 critically ill.

And 22,196 persons are at home in quarantine.

