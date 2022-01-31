Bail extended for accused St James gunwoman charged with murder

Accused gunwoman Sudeen Hylton, who is charged with murder, today had her bail further extended and was ordered to return to court on March 8.

Hylton is jointly charged with Ceon Knight.

They are accused of the August 21, 2021 shooting death of Richard Baker in Glendevon, St James.

This morning, the St James Parish Court was told that the post-mortem report and a DNA analysis report were still outstanding.

Hylton's bail was revoked last month following an incident on December 9 where she was shot at while reporting at the Ramble Police Station in Hanover.

The $1 million bail was subsequently reinstated.

Meanwhile, during today's court proceedings, attorney-at-law Shelly-Ann Hyman told presiding judge Kaysha Grant that she would no longer be representing Knight.

Hyman had represented him during a previous bail hearing.

The attorney informed that the accused man's relatives had not fulfilled certain obligations.

Knight, who had been offered bail in the sum of $1 million, was remanded until March 8.

The allegations are that on August 12, the now-deceased Baker was driving along the Salt Spring main road in St James when he stopped to check something on his vehicle.

A white Toyota Axio motor car drove up beside him and the occupants shot him multiple times.

Baker managed to drive away from the scene and encountered a police patrol, to whom he gave a report of what happened getaway car.

The police pursued the shooters to Sam Sharpe Square, where Hylton was discovered to be the getaway car's driver.

Baker subsequently died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital while being treated.

- Christopher Thomas

