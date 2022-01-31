Hospitalised Clarendon teen reconnects with family

Cecelia Campbell-Livingston, Gleaner Writer

The family of 17-year-old Yanique Grant has made contact with her following a public appeal from the police to locate her relatives.

Last week Wednesday, the May Pen Police issued a notice seeking the public's assistance to locate the family of 21-year-old Shaunalee Green of Palmers Cross in Clarendon.

The police said that she was admitted at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston two weeks ago and was now ready to be discharged.

Her sister, Asheka Grant, told The Gleaner that the family was unaware that she was in hospital.

“We didn't know that the child [Yanique] was in Victoria Jubilee hospital because the child wasn't living with us and she did not give the correct name when she was admitted.”

Asheka said her sister left the home a few years ago and at the time her photo was posted to social media platforms as a missing person.

She said they subsequently reconnected with Yanique who indicated that she was in Kingston staying with a friend.

“So we started talking again. The last connection we had with her was in December when she was supposed to come to my birthday and she did not turn up and we were calling the phone and not getting her so we assumed something was wrong,” Asheka said.

After the police issued the public appeal, she said her father left out early Thursday morning to visit Yanique at hospital.

“My father, brother and another sister visited her and take things for her,” Asheka shared.

Yanique is still in hospital.

She spoke out against online critics who she said wrongfully accused her family of being uncaring.

“You see the heap ah shame pon social media, people nowadays dem don't know nutten, them don't check the facts of tings before dem start talk, dem just try criticise people fi nutten and sey we a wicked.”

