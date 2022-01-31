Hunt on for ex-boyfriend after woman's throat slashed in Trelawny

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

The Trelawny police are on the hunt for the ex-boyfriend of 41-year-old Gracia Williams who died after her throat was slashed on her farm this morning.

Omar Bennett is alleged to have used a machete to inflict the deadly wounds during a confrontation with the woman in the community of Green Town, Trelawny.

Her head was almost severed.

The Wait-A-Bit Police say about 9:15 a.m, Williams left her home in Mendez Town for her yam farm in Green Town.

It is further reported that while on the farm, Bennett turned up and an argument developed between them.

Bennett then reportedly pulled a machete and chopped Williams on her neck before fleeing the scene.

