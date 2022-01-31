Jamaica to benefit from free zones conference

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica, and Montego Bay in particular, will be the focal point for discussions surrounding the future of supply chains and free zones, legal issues concerning developments in global and regional trade, plus new technologies and emerging trends when the eighth World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE) takes place from June 13-17 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre (MBCC) in St James.

Some 1,500 delegates from several countries are expected to attend the high-level discussions slated to take place at the conference, which will be held in the Caribbean for the first time in its eight years of existence. Some 100 exhibition booths will also be on site throughout the duration of the event.

Speaking at the AICE press launch at the MBCC in Rose Hall, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffiths, expressed pleasure for being given the opportunity to serve as hosts. She said Jamaica being given the opportunity to host the event should come as no surprise, as apart from being known as a world leader in the tourism sector, the country is also highly ranked by the World Bank for its ease of doing business.

“This is thanks, in large part, to the efforts of Jamaica’s Special Economic Zone Authority, which has worked long and hard to facilitate the development and promotion of investments in the SEZs (special economic zones) here in Jamaica. This will catalyse the growth and diversification of the nation’s economy, as well as job creation for our people,” she stated.

SHINE A SPOTLIGHT

She added that from a tourism perspective, the conference will shine a spotlight on Jamaica as a premier destination for hosting meetings and events, as the five-day event is expected to bring together a large cross section of international, regional and local participants.

“Investment is crucial to the ongoing development and growth of our tourism sector as we seek to diversify our tourism product, provide more jobs for Jamaicans, and attract more visitors to our shores. This is why hosting this conference is so important as we strive to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had quite an effect on the tourism sector as we know it,” she said.

Continuing, Griffiths argued that despite the pandemic, Jamaica is fortunate to be able to report that 90 per cent of its planned tourism investments remain on track.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the WFZO, Dr Samir Hamrouni, explained that his organisation has a presence in over 140 countries, including Jamaica. He noted that the activities of the organisation contribute to economic growth, trade expansion, job creation, and income generation.

Further, Dr Hamrouni, a Saudi Arabian national, said that the organisation, in keeping with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, target prosperity for all.

“We are also working to ensure free zones will transition to green economies, so that we leave this earth a better, liveable place for future generations,” he stated.

He described free zones as enclaves of excellence, well-integrated with the global value chain, while playing an important role in the economic activity of most nations.