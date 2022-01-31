Kingston and St Andrew Family Court resumes normal operations

The Kingston and St Andrew Family Court on Duke Street has resumed normal operations after being closed due to COVID-19.

Persons can now access the full range of services offered by the court including counselling.

Only emergency matters were being facilitated by the court arising from the closure.

Persons whose matters were affected by the closure are encouraged to call the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court at 876-613-3801, 876-613-3803 or 876-469-2762 to ascertain the new dates for their matters.

Persons may also access information on the new dates for their matters on the parish court website at https://parishcourt.gov.jm/.

