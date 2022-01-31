Man charged following gun seizure in St Ann

Thirty-two-year-old Sheldon Smith of Prospect, St Elizabeth has been arrested and charged following the seizure of a Beretta nine millimetre pistol and nine rounds of ammunition in Bamboo, St Ann.

Smith is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, Smith was a passenger in a Toyota Probox heading towards Priory from Bamboo in St Ann when cops intercepted the vehicle.

Both the driver and Smith were searched and the police say the firearm was found in Smith's bag.

He was taken into custody.

