March 8 court date for airport workers on cocaine smuggling charges

The four Sangster International Airport employees who are accused of trying to smuggle cocaine onto a flight destined for Canada last October are to return to the St James Parish Court on March 8.

Forty-three-year-old security supervisor Indra Waite, 23-year-old aviation security officer Brelanie Reid, and ramp attendants Tavon Murray, 28, and Romaine Kerr, 35, all had their bail extended when they appeared in court today before presiding parish judge Kaysha Grant.

During today's proceedings, the court was told that video footage from the airport and several statements from the Canadian authorities are outstanding from the prosecution's case file.

Grant urged the prosecution to ensure that all the elements of its file are in place to present a strong case against the defendants.

She also issued a subpoena for the investigating officer to complete the file in a timely manner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is being alleged that on October 10, 2021, the four defendants were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to the Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

They reportedly conspired to put a bag with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at US$570,000 (J$88.1 million), on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the airport in Canada and one person was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Following top-level investigations, involving Jamaica's Narcotics Division, the four accused, who are all of St James addresses, were arrested and charged.

Kerr is charged with possession of, dealing in, and exporting cocaine, while Reid is charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act and conspiracy to export cocaine.

Waite is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of criminal property, and aiding and abetting, and Murray is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.