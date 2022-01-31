New St Andrew Custos implores Jamaicans to give back

Christopher Serju, Senior Gleaner Writer

Newly-installed Custos Rotulorum of St Andrew, Ian Forbes, is imploring more Jamaicans, particularly young men and women, to get involved and give back to the country.

Forbes made the appeal at his swearing-in at King's House this morning.

He succeeded Dr Patricia Dunwell.

In his acceptance speech, Forbes committed that the highest levels of integrity, transparency and accountability would be at the forefront in the execution of his duties.

“As his Excellency has said repeatedly, there is nothing wrong with Jamaica that cannot be fixed by what is right with Jamaica and the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men and women to do nothing. I am determined to be a good man and to continue being a part of what is right with Jamaica,” he said.

“To my fellow justices, I want to thank you all for serving and promise you that I stand ready to support you all, as we work together to ensure that all citizens are treated equally under the law and that not only justice must be done but also seen to be done,” he continued.

Meanwhile, in welcoming Forbes to his new role, Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, pointed out that he is taking office at a challenging time, not only for the parish but also for the country and expressed confidence that he would rise to the occasion.

“The task is doable because of your ability to manage large activities, mobilise individuals and achieve successful results. The ongoing health crisis dictates that we continue to adapt to our environment to remain safe and healthy. Many of your activities will have to be creatively executed to ensure adherence to established protocols, whilst promoting the value of service and volunteerism.

“Given the expertise you bring to the office, I do not foresee that this will be a challenge for you.”

Allen declared this his platform provides an opportunity to help inculcate in young people, the values which will propel them to believe in themselves, to eschew the things that are wrong about Jamaica and embrace what is helpful to their growth and development.

He reminded Forbes that he would not have to go it alone.

“You have the support of the Justices of the Peace, the example and legacy of former custodies, your friends and well-wishers as you embark on this assignment. I hope that your tenure will be hugely successful. It will be measured also in the lives which you will positively impact.”

The parish of St Andrew has a population of over 570,000 residents, including more than 2,000 Justices of the Peace.

