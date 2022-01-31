NLA withdraws disciplinary charges against Nicole Hayles

The National Land Agency (NLA) has withdrawn disciplinary charges against well-known journalist Nicole Hayles who is its marketing and public relations manager.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman said today that he was informed last week by the Attorney General's Chambers that the charges were withdrawn.

Wildman, who was representing Hayles, said following the disclosure, he withdrew the constitutional motion that she had filed against the NLA and the Attorney General.

In September 2020, Hayles filed a claim in the Supreme Court seeking several declarations for alleged breaches by members of a disciplinary committee of the state agency.

The NLA initiated disciplinary proceedings against Hayles in early September 2020 to determine if there was any conflict of interest in relation to a television programme she hosted in July 2020.

She was accused of breaching the agency's ethics policy for involvement in other business/employment and political involvement.

Hayles had contended in court documents that when she received the invitation from the television station to moderate and host the programme, she submitted the document to the agency and approval was given.

She said after she hosted the prorgramme she subsequently received a letter stating that a disciplinary meeting was to be held.

She contended that the programme involved discussions with public figures and private citizens on factual information and that she was unbiased and impartial as the moderator.

Hayles had said in court documents that the convening of a disciplinary hearing constituted a breach of her constitutional right to freedom of expression and the right to seek, receive, distribute or disseminate information, opinions and ideas through any media.

- Barbara Gayle

